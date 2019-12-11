TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

847 FPUS54 KEPZ 111053

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

353 AM MST Wed Dec 11 2019

TXZ418-419-112315-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

353 AM MST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ423-424-112315-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

353 AM MST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ420-422-112315-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

353 AM MST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ421-112315-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

353 AM MST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NMZ407-411-112315-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Las Cruces, Vado,

and Sunland Park

353 AM MST Wed Dec 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

