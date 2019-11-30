TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019

_____

092 FPUS54 KEPZ 301014

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

314 AM MST Sat Nov 30 2019

TXZ418-419-010015-

Western El Paso County-Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

Upper Valley, East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro, and Fort Bliss

314 AM MST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ423-424-010015-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, Tornillo,

and Indian Hot Springs

314 AM MST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

$$

TXZ420-422-010015-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks, Loma Linda,

and Sierra Blanca

314 AM MST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

10 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ421-010015-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

314 AM MST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain showers. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NMZ407-410-411-010015-

Southwest Desert/Mimbres Basin-Northern Dona Ana County-

Southern Dona Ana County/Mesilla Valley-

Including the cities of Deming, Columbus, Garfield, Hatch,

Radium Springs, Las Cruces, Vado, and Sunland Park

314 AM MST Sat Nov 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

$$

Hefner

_____

