TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019
_____
024 FPUS54 KEPZ 051141
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
441 AM MST Tue Nov 5 2019
TXZ418-060200-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
441 AM MST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10
mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs 65 to 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ419-060200-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
441 AM MST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ423-060200-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
441 AM MST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ420-060200-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
441 AM MST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers
in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ424-060200-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
441 AM MST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 75 to 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ422-060200-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
441 AM MST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15
mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then scattered rain showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ421-060200-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
441 AM MST Tue Nov 5 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then numerous showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
Bird
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather