TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
444 AM MDT Mon Oct 7 2019
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
444 AM MDT Mon Oct 7 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs 70 to 75. East winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
444 AM MDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
444 AM MDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
East winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers. Lows 60 to 65. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
444 AM MDT Mon Oct 7 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs 65 to 70. East winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
444 AM MDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs 70 to 75. East winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
444 AM MDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast
winds 20 to 30 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
444 AM MDT Mon Oct 7 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 45 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
