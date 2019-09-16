TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019

545 FPUS54 KEPZ 161130

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

530 AM MDT Mon Sep 16 2019

TXZ418-162215-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

530 AM MDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70. South winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ419-162215-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

530 AM MDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ423-162215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

530 AM MDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ420-162215-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

530 AM MDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 85 to 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ424-162215-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

530 AM MDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ422-162215-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

530 AM MDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 85 to

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ421-162215-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

530 AM MDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

