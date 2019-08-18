TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast
TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 18, 2019
_____
360 FPUS54 KEPZ 181210
ZFPEPZ
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas
National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
610 AM MDT Sun Aug 18 2019
TXZ418-190215-
Western El Paso County-
Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,
and Upper Valley
610 AM MDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 101. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
$$
TXZ419-190215-
Eastern/Central El Paso County-
Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,
and Fort Bliss
610 AM MDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ423-190215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-
Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo
610 AM MDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
101. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
95 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ420-190215-
Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-
Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda
610 AM MDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ424-190215-
Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-
Including the city of Indian Hot Springs
610 AM MDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 75 to 80. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 10 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 10 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
95 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 75.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
70 to 75.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ422-190215-
Southern Hudspeth Highlands-
Including the city of Sierra Blanca
610 AM MDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ421-190215-
Salt Basin-
Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat
610 AM MDT Sun Aug 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
10 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
95 to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
BIRD
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather