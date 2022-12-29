TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CST Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;15;45% Abilene Dyess;Partly cloudy;58;SSW;14;38% Alice;Cloudy;64;SSE;9;91% Alpine;Cloudy;55;W;5;27% Amarillo;Cloudy;48;WSW;16;51% Angleton;Partly cloudy;64;SSE;3;89% Arlington;Cloudy;65;S;7;83% Austin;Cloudy;65;S;7;86% Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;65;S;13;90% Bay;Mostly clear;65;S;8;95% Beaumont;Cloudy;69;SSE;5;96% Beeville;Cloudy;65;S;6;93% Borger;Clear;52;SW;16;45% Bowie;Partly cloudy;56;SSE;8;75% Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;60;S;8;62% Brenham;Mostly cloudy;69;S;7;89% Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;15;72% Brownsville;Clear;65;SSE;10;98% Brownwood;Cloudy;47;ENE;3;83% Burnet;Cloudy;62;S;8;90% Canadian;Clear;55;SW;13;41% Castroville;Clear;58;E;3;96% Childress;Mostly cloudy;60;WSW;17;28% Cleburne;Cloudy;64;S;9;88% College Station;Mostly cloudy;67;S;7;87% Comanche;Cloudy;59;S;13;81% Conroe;Clear;65;SE;2;92% Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;64;S;14;96% Corsicana;Partly cloudy;64;S;9;85% Cotulla;Clear;62;SE;9;83% Dalhart;Clear;46;WSW;25;53% Dallas Love;Cloudy;66;S;15;81% Dallas Redbird;Cloudy;65;S;17;84% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Cloudy;65;S;16;84% Decatur;Partly cloudy;59;S;13;84% Del Rio;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;68% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;74% Denton;Mostly cloudy;63;S;6;86% Dryden;Partly cloudy;44;NNW;5;64% Dumas;Clear;46;SW;22;51% Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;8;89% El Paso;Cloudy;50;WNW;5;52% Ellington;Mostly clear;66;SSE;12;93% Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;10;93% Fort Hood;Cloudy;64;S;10;84% Fort Worth;Cloudy;66;S;6;75% Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;63;S;20;86% Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;62;S;6;88% Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy;64;S;18;82% Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;57;SSE;4;94% Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;58;S;8;94% Galveston;Mostly cloudy;63;SSE;10;96% Gatesville;Cloudy;64;S;10;77% Georgetown;Cloudy;64;S;7;84% Giddings;Partly cloudy;68;S;8;90% Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;66;S;8;84% Graham;Mostly cloudy;59;S;7;65% Granbury;Mostly clear;62;SSE;6;91% Grand Prairie;Cloudy;65;S;8;83% Greenville;Cloudy;64;S;9;89% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;45;WSW;23;55% Hamilton;Mostly clear;63;SSE;7;87% Harlingen;Clear;67;S;17;96% Hearne;Partly cloudy;64;S;7;87% Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;9;94% Henderson;Cloudy;66;S;8;85% Hereford;Cloudy;46;WSW;10;58% Hillsboro;Cloudy;65;S;13;88% Hondo;Clear;50;Calm;0;100% Houston;Clear;67;SSE;2;95% Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;68;S;9;89% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;68;S;14;93% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;94% Houston Clover;Clear;66;S;7;96% Houston Hooks;Fog;63;ESE;3;93% Houston Hull;Mostly clear;66;S;9;89% Houston Intercontinental;Fog;63;SE;6;100% Huntsville;Partly cloudy;69;S;15;86% Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;9;91% Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;64;S;7;90% Jasper;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;4;98% Junction;Mostly clear;54;NE;3;74% Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;14;93% Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;4;96% Killeen;Cloudy;64;S;10;84% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Cloudy;65;S;14;86% Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;5;100% La Grange;Cloudy;68;S;7;90% Lago Vista;Cloudy;62;S;6;90% Lancaster;Cloudy;64;S;9;87% Laredo;Clear;61;SSE;12;88% Llano;Partly cloudy;56;ESE;6;93% Longview;Mostly cloudy;68;S;9;81% Lubbock;Partly cloudy;53;WSW;8;49% Lufkin;Partly cloudy;68;S;7;89% Mcallen;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;14;89% Mcgregor;Cloudy;66;S;20;83% Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;64;S;24;86% Mesquite;Cloudy;65;S;6;85% Midland;Cloudy;60;WSW;14;24% Midland Airpark;Cloudy;60;WSW;14;24% Midlothian;Cloudy;64;S;13;86% Mineola;Cloudy;62;S;8;86% Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;51;SE;8;82% Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;64;S;8;86% Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;66;S;6;98% New Braunfels;Cloudy;61;S;3;95% Odessa;Cloudy;60;WSW;11;31% Orange;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;6;98% Palacios;Cloudy;65;SSE;12;93% Palestine;Mostly cloudy;65;S;8;93% Pampa;Clear;52;SW;14;46% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Clear;54;SW;17;40% Paris;Cloudy;62;S;8;94% Pecos;Cloudy;58;W;11;31% Perryton;Clear;49;SW;19;51% Plainview;Mostly cloudy;48;WSW;11;47% Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy;63;ESE;4;91% Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;62;S;9;97% Port Isabel;Mostly clear;65;SSE;10;90% Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;5;94% Randolph AFB;Cloudy;61;S;8;98% Robstown;Partly cloudy;63;S;8;100% Rockport;Mostly cloudy;62;S;5;91% Rocksprings;Mostly clear;55;SSE;9;79% San Angelo;Partly cloudy;57;W;12;54% San Antonio;Cloudy;61;SE;2;93% San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;60;SE;6;96% San Marcos;Cloudy;63;S;6;91% Seminole;Cloudy;53;W;9;48% Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;62;S;18;86% Snyder;Showers;55;SSW;7;36% Sonora;Partly cloudy;41;SW;3;78% Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;55;S;7;89% Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;64;S;9;89% Sweetwater;Cloudy;58;SW;9;41% Temple;Cloudy;65;S;17;90% Terrell;Cloudy;63;S;12;83% Tyler;Mostly cloudy;67;S;8;86% Uvalde;Mostly clear;52;ENE;4;90% Vernon;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;8;45% Victoria;Fog;63;SSE;5;97% Waco;Cloudy;64;S;21;86% Weslaco;Mostly clear;66;SSE;13;93% Wharton;Partly cloudy;70;SSE;6;97% Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;55;S;9;66% Wink;Cloudy;60;W;16;29% Zapata;Clear;62;SE;5;89% _____