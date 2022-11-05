Skip to main content
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Saturday, November 5, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;62;SW;9;33%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;64;S;7;22%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;10;29%

Alpine;Sunny;62;WSW;11;19%

Amarillo;Sunny;60;SW;6;43%

Angleton;Sunny;70;ENE;12;52%

Arlington;Sunny;59;S;2;59%

Austin;Mostly sunny;64;SE;5;51%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;61;N;8;72%

Bay;Sunny;72;NE;6;60%

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;66;NNE;3;69%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;7;36%

Borger;Mostly sunny;54;SW;7;51%

Bowie;Sunny;56;SSE;9;50%

Breckenridge;Sunny;66;SSW;8;27%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;65;E;3;65%

Bridgeport;Sunny;58;SSE;8;48%

Brownsville;Cloudy;76;NNE;11;79%

Brownwood;Sunny;67;SSW;5;31%

Burnet;Sunny;66;SSE;3;30%

Canadian;Sunny;57;SSW;6;53%

Castroville;Sunny;79;ESE;3;10%

Childress;Sunny;54;SSW;12;43%

Cleburne;Sunny;60;SSW;2;51%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;61;E;7;59%

Comanche;Sunny;67;SSW;7;34%

Conroe;Mostly cloudy;65;ENE;2;59%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;18;43%

Corsicana;Sunny;58;SE;3;62%

Cotulla;Sunny;77;N;5;16%

Dalhart;Sunny;50;SSW;12;65%

Dallas Love;Sunny;55;N;3;56%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;56;N;3;61%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;54;Calm;0;58%

Decatur;Sunny;56;SSE;9;50%

Del Rio;Sunny;65;Calm;0;27%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;65;Calm;0;29%

Denton;Sunny;57;S;2;66%

Dryden;Sunny;71;WSW;12;15%

Dumas;Sunny;54;SW;12;46%

Edinburg;Cloudy;73;NNE;8;42%

El Paso;Sunny;56;WNW;4;32%

Ellington;Cloudy;66;NE;9;55%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;10;27%

Fort Hood;Sunny;65;SE;3;41%

Fort Worth;Sunny;59;S;2;56%

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;54;SE;5;56%

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;58;S;2;55%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;57;Calm;0;54%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;72;WSW;2;13%

Gainesville;Sunny;56;S;5;64%

Galveston;Mostly sunny;69;NE;12;56%

Gatesville;Sunny;65;SSE;3;42%

Georgetown;Sunny;64;SE;2;54%

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;63;E;3;65%

Gilmer;Sunny;57;S;3;64%

Graham;Sunny;62;S;7;39%

Granbury;Sunny;61;SSE;3;45%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;60;S;2;50%

Greenville;Sunny;56;SSE;3;63%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;12;18%

Hamilton;Sunny;65;SSW;3;48%

Harlingen;Cloudy;77;NNE;14;59%

Hearne;Sunny;62;E;3;57%

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;77;NE;9;19%

Henderson;Sunny;60;SSW;3;54%

Hereford;Mostly sunny;60;WSW;7;31%

Hillsboro;Sunny;59;SE;3;55%

Hondo;Sunny;73;SSE;5;20%

Houston;Mostly sunny;67;ENE;2;59%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;69;E;7;50%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;68;N;3;52%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;70;ENE;8;51%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;68;ENE;7;54%

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;65;N;3;60%

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;69;E;12;50%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;65;ENE;6;67%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;53%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;15;36%

Jacksonville;Sunny;59;S;2;68%

Jasper;Partly sunny;66;NNW;1;65%

Junction;Sunny;68;W;7;20%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;72;ESE;7;20%

Kerrville;Sunny;73;WSW;3;18%

Killeen;Sunny;65;SE;3;41%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;61;S;7;47%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;13;40%

La Grange;Sunny;66;E;4;62%

Lago Vista;Sunny;66;SE;2;38%

Lancaster;Sunny;57;SSE;2;64%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;79;N;7;17%

Llano;Sunny;69;S;2;19%

Longview;Sunny;60;S;4;61%

Lubbock;Sunny;61;W;17;28%

Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;55%

Mcallen;Cloudy;75;N;15;29%

Mcgregor;Sunny;57;N;3;57%

Mckinney;Sunny;53;N;3;58%

Mesquite;Sunny;60;S;2;56%

Midland;Sunny;64;SW;14;20%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;64;SW;14;20%

Midlothian;Sunny;59;Calm;0;59%

Mineola;Sunny;57;S;3;64%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;57;SSE;8;48%

Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;56;SSE;4;63%

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;63;S;2;65%

New Braunfels;Sunny;73;E;3;33%

Odessa;Sunny;64;WSW;11;26%

Orange;Mostly sunny;66;N;3;75%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;71;NNE;13;54%

Palestine;Sunny;59;SSE;3;62%

Pampa;Partly sunny;54;SW;7;56%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;51;SW;8;63%

Paris;Sunny;56;SSE;4;67%

Pecos;Mostly sunny;69;WSW;13;18%

Perryton;Mostly sunny;44;S;7;78%

Plainview;Sunny;59;WSW;16;28%

Pleasanton;Sunny;77;ENE;3;16%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;15;44%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;78;NNE;13;79%

Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;71;NE;7;63%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;69;ENE;7;20%

Robstown;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;9;35%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;9;61%

Rocksprings;Sunny;70;WSW;9;17%

San Angelo;Sunny;65;W;9;25%

San Antonio;Sunny;74;SE;2;18%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;72;E;8;20%

San Marcos;Sunny;67;E;4;58%

Seminole;Mostly sunny;62;WSW;10;26%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;52;Calm;0;66%

Snyder;Sunny;64;SW;13;21%

Sonora;Sunny;65;W;5;16%

Stephenville;Sunny;62;S;7;40%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;55;S;3;66%

Sweetwater;Sunny;65;WSW;12;22%

Temple;Sunny;59;SSE;6;53%

Terrell;Sunny;55;Calm;0;56%

Tyler;Sunny;57;S;2;69%

Uvalde;Sunny;78;N;2;17%

Vernon;Sunny;60;S;10;44%

Victoria;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;6;59%

Waco;Sunny;59;N;5;59%

Weslaco;Cloudy;76;N;14;42%

Wharton;Sunny;73;NE;5;58%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;56;S;10;52%

Wink;Sunny;62;W;16;21%

Zapata;Sunny;81;NNE;6;14%

