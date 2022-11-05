TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Sunny;62;SW;9;33% Abilene Dyess;Sunny;64;S;7;22% Alice;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;10;29% Alpine;Sunny;62;WSW;11;19% Amarillo;Sunny;60;SW;6;43% Angleton;Sunny;70;ENE;12;52% Arlington;Sunny;59;S;2;59% Austin;Mostly sunny;64;SE;5;51% Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;61;N;8;72% Bay;Sunny;72;NE;6;60% Beaumont;Mostly sunny;66;NNE;3;69% Beeville;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;7;36% Borger;Mostly sunny;54;SW;7;51% Bowie;Sunny;56;SSE;9;50% Breckenridge;Sunny;66;SSW;8;27% Brenham;Mostly cloudy;65;E;3;65% Bridgeport;Sunny;58;SSE;8;48% Brownsville;Cloudy;76;NNE;11;79% Brownwood;Sunny;67;SSW;5;31% Burnet;Sunny;66;SSE;3;30% Canadian;Sunny;57;SSW;6;53% Castroville;Sunny;79;ESE;3;10% Childress;Sunny;54;SSW;12;43% Cleburne;Sunny;60;SSW;2;51% College Station;Mostly cloudy;61;E;7;59% Comanche;Sunny;67;SSW;7;34% Conroe;Mostly cloudy;65;ENE;2;59% Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;72;NE;18;43% Corsicana;Sunny;58;SE;3;62% Cotulla;Sunny;77;N;5;16% Dalhart;Sunny;50;SSW;12;65% Dallas Love;Sunny;55;N;3;56% Dallas Redbird;Sunny;56;N;3;61% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunny;54;Calm;0;58% Decatur;Sunny;56;SSE;9;50% Del Rio;Sunny;65;Calm;0;27% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;65;Calm;0;29% Denton;Sunny;57;S;2;66% Dryden;Sunny;71;WSW;12;15% Dumas;Sunny;54;SW;12;46% Edinburg;Cloudy;73;NNE;8;42% El Paso;Sunny;56;WNW;4;32% Ellington;Cloudy;66;NE;9;55% Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;10;27% Fort Hood;Sunny;65;SE;3;41% Fort Worth;Sunny;59;S;2;56% Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;54;SE;5;56% Fort Worth Nas;Sunny;58;S;2;55% Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;57;Calm;0;54% Fredericksburg;Sunny;72;WSW;2;13% Gainesville;Sunny;56;S;5;64% Galveston;Mostly sunny;69;NE;12;56% Gatesville;Sunny;65;SSE;3;42% Georgetown;Sunny;64;SE;2;54% Giddings;Mostly cloudy;63;E;3;65% Gilmer;Sunny;57;S;3;64% Graham;Sunny;62;S;7;39% Granbury;Sunny;61;SSE;3;45% Grand Prairie;Sunny;60;S;2;50% Greenville;Sunny;56;SSE;3;63% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;60;Calm;12;18% Hamilton;Sunny;65;SSW;3;48% Harlingen;Cloudy;77;NNE;14;59% Hearne;Sunny;62;E;3;57% Hebbronville;Partly sunny;77;NE;9;19% Henderson;Sunny;60;SSW;3;54% Hereford;Mostly sunny;60;WSW;7;31% Hillsboro;Sunny;59;SE;3;55% Hondo;Sunny;73;SSE;5;20% Houston;Mostly sunny;67;ENE;2;59% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;69;E;7;50% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Sunny;68;N;3;52% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Cloudy;70;ENE;8;51% Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;68;ENE;7;54% Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;65;N;3;60% Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;69;E;12;50% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;65;ENE;6;67% Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;53% Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;15;36% Jacksonville;Sunny;59;S;2;68% Jasper;Partly sunny;66;NNW;1;65% Junction;Sunny;68;W;7;20% Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;72;ESE;7;20% Kerrville;Sunny;73;WSW;3;18% Killeen;Sunny;65;SE;3;41% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny;61;S;7;47% Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;13;40% La Grange;Sunny;66;E;4;62% Lago Vista;Sunny;66;SE;2;38% Lancaster;Sunny;57;SSE;2;64% Laredo;Mostly cloudy;79;N;7;17% Llano;Sunny;69;S;2;19% Longview;Sunny;60;S;4;61% Lubbock;Sunny;61;W;17;28% Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;55% Mcallen;Cloudy;75;N;15;29% Mcgregor;Sunny;57;N;3;57% Mckinney;Sunny;53;N;3;58% Mesquite;Sunny;60;S;2;56% Midland;Sunny;64;SW;14;20% Midland Airpark;Sunny;64;SW;14;20% Midlothian;Sunny;59;Calm;0;59% Mineola;Sunny;57;S;3;64% Mineral Wells;Sunny;57;SSE;8;48% Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;56;SSE;4;63% Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;63;S;2;65% New Braunfels;Sunny;73;E;3;33% Odessa;Sunny;64;WSW;11;26% Orange;Mostly sunny;66;N;3;75% Palacios;Mostly cloudy;71;NNE;13;54% Palestine;Sunny;59;SSE;3;62% Pampa;Partly sunny;54;SW;7;56% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny;51;SW;8;63% Paris;Sunny;56;SSE;4;67% Pecos;Mostly sunny;69;WSW;13;18% Perryton;Mostly sunny;44;S;7;78% Plainview;Sunny;59;WSW;16;28% Pleasanton;Sunny;77;ENE;3;16% Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;15;44% Port Isabel;Cloudy;78;NNE;13;79% Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;71;NE;7;63% Randolph AFB;Sunny;69;ENE;7;20% Robstown;Mostly sunny;74;Calm;9;35% Rockport;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;9;61% Rocksprings;Sunny;70;WSW;9;17% San Angelo;Sunny;65;W;9;25% San Antonio;Sunny;74;SE;2;18% San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;72;E;8;20% San Marcos;Sunny;67;E;4;58% Seminole;Mostly sunny;62;WSW;10;26% Sherman-Denison;Sunny;52;Calm;0;66% Snyder;Sunny;64;SW;13;21% Sonora;Sunny;65;W;5;16% Stephenville;Sunny;62;S;7;40% Sulphur Springs;Sunny;55;S;3;66% Sweetwater;Sunny;65;WSW;12;22% Temple;Sunny;59;SSE;6;53% Terrell;Sunny;55;Calm;0;56% Tyler;Sunny;57;S;2;69% Uvalde;Sunny;78;N;2;17% Vernon;Sunny;60;S;10;44% Victoria;Mostly cloudy;71;NE;6;59% Waco;Sunny;59;N;5;59% Weslaco;Cloudy;76;N;14;42% Wharton;Sunny;73;NE;5;58% Wichita Falls;Sunny;56;S;10;52% Wink;Sunny;62;W;16;21% Zapata;Sunny;81;NNE;6;14% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather