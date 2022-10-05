Skip to main content
Weather

TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Wednesday, October 5, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;64;SE;7;40%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;63;ESE;6;30%

Alice;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;81%

Alpine;Mostly clear;55;N;3;74%

Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;61;ENE;4;46%

Angleton;Clear;60;Calm;0;96%

Arlington;Mostly clear;69;ESE;2;54%

Austin;Mostly clear;70;Calm;0;45%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;63;Calm;0;60%

Bay;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;95%

Beaumont;Clear;63;N;2;94%

Beeville;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;1;91%

Borger;Mostly cloudy;60;NNE;5;67%

Bowie;Clear;58;SSE;3;63%

Breckenridge;Clear;71;SE;5;39%

Brenham;Clear;61;E;1;67%

Bridgeport;Clear;57;Calm;0;69%

Brownsville;Mostly clear;73;E;2;77%

Brownwood;Clear;63;E;2;45%

Burnet;Clear;64;NNE;1;47%

Canadian;Mostly cloudy;63;N;1;64%

Castroville;Clear;62;NNW;1;56%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;8;37%

Cleburne;Clear;66;ESE;2;54%

College Station;Clear;67;E;2;56%

Comanche;Clear;63;SSE;5;46%

Conroe;Clear;59;NNE;1;87%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;3;70%

Corsicana;Clear;64;E;3;62%

Cotulla;Partly cloudy;70;E;3;65%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;6;83%

Dallas Love;Clear;69;ESE;5;50%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly clear;67;SE;7;54%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;68;SE;6;50%

Decatur;Clear;61;ESE;3;60%

Del Rio;Clear;70;ESE;7;48%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;65;ESE;6;59%

Denton;Clear;66;NE;1;64%

Dryden;Clear;63;NE;3;63%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;60;NNE;4;72%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;75;ESE;2;72%

El Paso;Showers;61;SSE;6;90%

Ellington;Clear;66;Calm;0;82%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;66;W;1;95%

Fort Hood;Clear;64;E;3;44%

Fort Worth;Clear;66;E;2;48%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;69;SE;6;48%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;64;ESE;2;59%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;64;Calm;0;56%

Fredericksburg;Clear;56;NW;2;60%

Gainesville;Clear;59;N;2;65%

Galveston;Clear;73;NE;3;65%

Gatesville;Clear;61;SSE;4;51%

Georgetown;Mostly clear;61;NNE;1;61%

Giddings;Clear;65;NE;2;59%

Gilmer;Clear;56;NNE;1;90%

Graham;Clear;63;ENE;2;52%

Granbury;Clear;62;SE;1;61%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;67;ESE;2;57%

Greenville;Clear;56;NE;2;77%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy;65;WSW;3;46%

Hamilton;Clear;64;NE;3;45%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;74;S;5;76%

Hearne;Clear;56;NE;2;67%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;69;S;2;82%

Henderson;Clear;55;ENE;1;79%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;2;51%

Hillsboro;Clear;63;E;5;61%

Hondo;Clear;61;NE;3;51%

Houston;Clear;68;N;1;75%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;70;Calm;0;67%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Clear;72;SSE;9;64%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;64;NNE;1;79%

Houston Clover;Clear;65;Calm;0;77%

Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;58;SE;1;86%

Houston Hull;Clear;63;Calm;0;77%

Houston Intercontinental;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;80%

Huntsville;Clear;65;Calm;0;65%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;83%

Jacksonville;Clear;59;ENE;2;70%

Jasper;Clear;56;N;2;99%

Junction;Clear;67;Calm;0;50%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;64;Calm;0;64%

Kerrville;Clear;64;WNW;1;57%

Killeen;Clear;64;E;3;44%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;64;ENE;3;53%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;3;86%

La Grange;Clear;65;ENE;2;57%

Lago Vista;Clear;64;E;2;54%

Lancaster;Clear;62;E;2;64%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;7;66%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;61;NNE;2;53%

Longview;Clear;60;NNE;2;72%

Lubbock;Partly cloudy;63;SE;6;38%

Lufkin;Clear;58;Calm;0;83%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;65%

Mcgregor;Clear;69;NNE;5;44%

Mckinney;Clear;57;Calm;0;77%

Mesquite;Clear;64;E;2;64%

Midland;Mostly clear;70;S;8;53%

Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;70;S;8;53%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;65;Calm;0;59%

Mineola;Clear;55;NE;2;82%

Mineral Wells;Clear;66;SSE;6;49%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;58;ESE;1;89%

Nacogdoches;Clear;55;NNE;1;81%

New Braunfels;Clear;63;NE;1;66%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;66;S;6;62%

Orange;Partly cloudy;62;NNE;1;91%

Palacios;Mostly clear;70;WNW;4;81%

Palestine;Mostly clear;57;NE;2;72%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;62;NE;4;69%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Showers;64;NNE;3;61%

Paris;Clear;63;ENE;2;63%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;67;E;5;56%

Perryton;Cloudy;62;NE;4;83%

Plainview;Partly cloudy;57;SSE;5;47%

Pleasanton;Clear;62;NNE;1;76%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;78;SE;7;73%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;4;70%

Port Lavaca;Mostly clear;71;ENE;4;75%

Randolph AFB;Clear;64;Calm;0;58%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;2;77%

Rockport;Mostly cloudy;74;E;3;84%

Rocksprings;Clear;62;SSE;4;55%

San Angelo;Clear;65;S;5;38%

San Antonio;Clear;64;N;2;63%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;67;Calm;0;62%

San Marcos;Clear;62;N;1;55%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;60;NNE;8;96%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;68;SSE;9;45%

Snyder;Clear;66;SE;5;30%

Sonora;Clear;64;SSE;4;55%

Stephenville;Clear;65;Calm;0;51%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;58;NE;1;82%

Sweetwater;Clear;63;S;5;32%

Temple;Clear;66;SE;6;48%

Terrell;Clear;60;S;5;66%

Tyler;Clear;62;NE;1;68%

Uvalde;Clear;62;NNE;1;68%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;62;SSE;4;51%

Victoria;Clear;65;ENE;3;86%

Waco;Clear;63;Calm;0;55%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;72%

Wharton;Clear;67;N;1;96%

Wichita Falls;Mostly clear;65;SSE;8;47%

Wink;Clear;67;ESE;7;60%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;2;69%

_____

