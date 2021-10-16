Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Saturday, October 16, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;65;N;3;32%

Abilene Dyess;Sunny;64;NNW;3;23%

Alice;Sunny;74;NNE;15;34%

Alpine;Mostly sunny;64;E;6;29%

Amarillo;Sunny;67;WSW;8;31%

Angleton;Sunny;72;N;17;42%

Arlington;Sunny;69;NNE;4;30%

Austin;Sunny;70;N;5;29%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;70;NNE;19;35%

Bay;Sunny;71;NE;14;37%

Beaumont;Sunny;72;NNE;11;35%

Beeville;Sunny;73;NNE;11;38%

Borger;Sunny;65;SW;8;29%

Bowie;Sunny;66;N;6;33%

Breckenridge;Sunny;69;N;5;26%

Brenham;Sunny;72;NNE;8;35%

Bridgeport;Sunny;67;NNW;7;30%

Brownsville;Cloudy;73;NNW;13;61%

Brownwood;Sunny;67;NE;8;23%

Burnet;Sunny;69;NNE;7;26%

Canadian;Sunny;66;NW;4;33%

Castroville;Sunny;74;NE;7;29%

Childress;Sunny;65;SW;8;27%

Cleburne;Sunny;68;NNE;6;24%

College Station;Sunny;71;NNE;16;33%

Comanche;Sunny;68;N;9;34%

Conroe;Sunny;71;NNE;6;36%

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;20;40%

Corsicana;Sunny;69;NNE;7;29%

Cotulla;Sunny;74;NE;12;28%

Dalhart;Sunny;60;WSW;18;33%

Dallas Love;Sunny;68;NNE;8;34%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;67;N;9;31%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;68;N;7;29%

Decatur;Sunny;68;NNW;6;27%

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;71;SE;3;30%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;70;E;3;30%

Denton;Sunny;71;N;4;28%

Dryden;Mostly sunny;64;E;8;25%

Dumas;Mostly sunny;61;SW;15;32%

Edinburg;Cloudy;75;NNW;9;47%

El Paso;Partly sunny;67;ESE;7;28%

Ellington;Sunny;70;NNE;16;40%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;70;N;14;39%

Fort Hood;Sunny;69;NNE;10;19%

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;68;N;4;37%

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;69;NNE;8;27%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;69;N;4;35%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;70;NNE;7;28%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;67;NNE;8;28%

Gainesville;Sunny;68;N;6;28%

Galveston;Sunny;72;N;18;39%

Gatesville;Sunny;69;NNE;10;24%

Georgetown;Sunny;71;NNE;6;30%

Giddings;Sunny;68;NNE;8;38%

Gilmer;Sunny;71;NNE;6;25%

Graham;Sunny;72;NNW;5;21%

Granbury;Sunny;70;NNE;6;22%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;68;N;5;30%

Greenville;Sunny;69;NNE;6;27%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;55;ENE;32;38%

Hamilton;Sunny;66;NNE;8;25%

Harlingen;Cloudy;70;NNW;21;58%

Hearne;Sunny;71;NNE;10;34%

Hebbronville;Sunny;74;NNE;12;27%

Henderson;Sunny;71;N;7;26%

Hereford;Mostly sunny;63;SW;8;34%

Hillsboro;Sunny;65;NNE;9;32%

Hondo;Sunny;70;NNE;8;33%

Houston;Sunny;71;NNE;6;35%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;72;NNE;21;32%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;68;NNE;13;34%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny;72;NE;13;32%

Houston Clover;Sunny;71;NE;18;37%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;71;NE;12;30%

Houston Hull;Sunny;72;NE;21;30%

Houston Intercontinental;Sunny;72;NNE;21;33%

Huntsville;Sunny;70;NNE;8;37%

Ingleside;Sunny;74;NE;17;36%

Jacksonville;Sunny;68;NNE;5;38%

Jasper;Sunny;70;NNE;8;32%

Junction;Sunny;67;ENE;14;23%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;70;NNE;10;34%

Kerrville;Sunny;68;NE;8;28%

Killeen;Sunny;69;NNE;10;19%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;68;N;12;30%

Kingsville Nas;Sunny;73;N;17;35%

La Grange;Sunny;71;NNE;8;36%

Lago Vista;Sunny;68;NNE;5;30%

Lancaster;Sunny;68;NNE;4;32%

Laredo;Mostly cloudy;70;N;12;34%

Llano;Sunny;68;NNE;8;23%

Longview;Sunny;73;NNE;7;24%

Lubbock;Sunny;67;SSW;3;28%

Lufkin;Sunny;70;NNE;12;32%

Mcallen;Cloudy;68;NNW;14;48%

Mcgregor;Sunny;68;NNE;10;37%

Mckinney;Sunny;69;NNW;13;29%

Mesquite;Sunny;72;NNE;3;29%

Midland;Mostly sunny;65;ESE;7;21%

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;65;ESE;7;21%

Midlothian;Sunny;68;NNE;8;30%

Mineola;Sunny;72;NNE;7;26%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;67;NNW;9;28%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;69;N;8;23%

Nacogdoches;Sunny;72;NNE;8;30%

New Braunfels;Sunny;70;NNE;7;34%

Odessa;Mostly sunny;67;SE;8;22%

Orange;Sunny;72;N;10;36%

Palacios;Sunny;72;NNE;16;36%

Palestine;Sunny;71;NNE;8;27%

Pampa;Mostly sunny;67;SW;9;28%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;66;SW;10;28%

Paris;Sunny;69;N;8;27%

Pecos;Partly sunny;66;ESE;10;24%

Perryton;Mostly sunny;65;SW;12;30%

Plainview;Mostly sunny;62;SW;6;29%

Pleasanton;Sunny;73;NE;10;36%

Port Aransas;Sunny;73;N;13;43%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;74;N;15;58%

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;11;40%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;68;NNE;12;36%

Robstown;Sunny;75;NNE;13;32%

Rockport;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;12;41%

Rocksprings;Sunny;64;NE;8;27%

San Angelo;Sunny;64;E;7;32%

San Antonio;Sunny;70;NNE;6;36%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;74;N;7;31%

San Marcos;Sunny;70;NNE;7;40%

Seminole;Mostly sunny;67;SSE;5;31%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;66;NW;10;32%

Snyder;Mostly sunny;65;NNE;2;24%

Sonora;Sunny;65;ENE;9;25%

Stephenville;Sunny;67;NE;10;24%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;70;N;7;23%

Sweetwater;Sunny;67;NE;3;19%

Temple;Sunny;70;NNE;15;30%

Terrell;Sunny;69;N;13;27%

Tyler;Sunny;68;NNE;6;38%

Uvalde;Sunny;74;NE;8;24%

Vernon;Mostly sunny;69;W;4;26%

Victoria;Sunny;72;NNE;9;40%

Waco;Sunny;71;NNE;17;24%

Weslaco;Cloudy;69;N;15;45%

Wharton;Sunny;71;NNE;12;39%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;66;NW;5;29%

Wink;Mostly sunny;63;SE;16;31%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;74;N;8;30%

