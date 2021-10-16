TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CDT Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Sunny;65;N;3;32% Abilene Dyess;Sunny;64;NNW;3;23% Alice;Sunny;74;NNE;15;34% Alpine;Mostly sunny;64;E;6;29% Amarillo;Sunny;67;WSW;8;31% Angleton;Sunny;72;N;17;42% Arlington;Sunny;69;NNE;4;30% Austin;Sunny;70;N;5;29% Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;70;NNE;19;35% Bay;Sunny;71;NE;14;37% Beaumont;Sunny;72;NNE;11;35% Beeville;Sunny;73;NNE;11;38% Borger;Sunny;65;SW;8;29% Bowie;Sunny;66;N;6;33% Breckenridge;Sunny;69;N;5;26% Brenham;Sunny;72;NNE;8;35% Bridgeport;Sunny;67;NNW;7;30% Brownsville;Cloudy;73;NNW;13;61% Brownwood;Sunny;67;NE;8;23% Burnet;Sunny;69;NNE;7;26% Canadian;Sunny;66;NW;4;33% Castroville;Sunny;74;NE;7;29% Childress;Sunny;65;SW;8;27% Cleburne;Sunny;68;NNE;6;24% College Station;Sunny;71;NNE;16;33% Comanche;Sunny;68;N;9;34% Conroe;Sunny;71;NNE;6;36% Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;20;40% Corsicana;Sunny;69;NNE;7;29% Cotulla;Sunny;74;NE;12;28% Dalhart;Sunny;60;WSW;18;33% Dallas Love;Sunny;68;NNE;8;34% Dallas Redbird;Sunny;67;N;9;31% Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunny;68;N;7;29% Decatur;Sunny;68;NNW;6;27% Del Rio;Mostly sunny;71;SE;3;30% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;70;E;3;30% Denton;Sunny;71;N;4;28% Dryden;Mostly sunny;64;E;8;25% Dumas;Mostly sunny;61;SW;15;32% Edinburg;Cloudy;75;NNW;9;47% El Paso;Partly sunny;67;ESE;7;28% Ellington;Sunny;70;NNE;16;40% Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;70;N;14;39% Fort Hood;Sunny;69;NNE;10;19% Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;68;N;4;37% Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;69;NNE;8;27% Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;69;N;4;35% Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;70;NNE;7;28% Fredericksburg;Sunny;67;NNE;8;28% Gainesville;Sunny;68;N;6;28% Galveston;Sunny;72;N;18;39% Gatesville;Sunny;69;NNE;10;24% Georgetown;Sunny;71;NNE;6;30% Giddings;Sunny;68;NNE;8;38% Gilmer;Sunny;71;NNE;6;25% Graham;Sunny;72;NNW;5;21% Granbury;Sunny;70;NNE;6;22% Grand Prairie;Sunny;68;N;5;30% Greenville;Sunny;69;NNE;6;27% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;55;ENE;32;38% Hamilton;Sunny;66;NNE;8;25% Harlingen;Cloudy;70;NNW;21;58% Hearne;Sunny;71;NNE;10;34% Hebbronville;Sunny;74;NNE;12;27% Henderson;Sunny;71;N;7;26% Hereford;Mostly sunny;63;SW;8;34% Hillsboro;Sunny;65;NNE;9;32% Hondo;Sunny;70;NNE;8;33% Houston;Sunny;71;NNE;6;35% Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;72;NNE;21;32% Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Sunny;68;NNE;13;34% Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Sunny;72;NE;13;32% Houston Clover;Sunny;71;NE;18;37% Houston Hooks;Sunny;71;NE;12;30% Houston Hull;Sunny;72;NE;21;30% Houston Intercontinental;Sunny;72;NNE;21;33% Huntsville;Sunny;70;NNE;8;37% Ingleside;Sunny;74;NE;17;36% Jacksonville;Sunny;68;NNE;5;38% Jasper;Sunny;70;NNE;8;32% Junction;Sunny;67;ENE;14;23% Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;70;NNE;10;34% Kerrville;Sunny;68;NE;8;28% Killeen;Sunny;69;NNE;10;19% Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny;68;N;12;30% Kingsville Nas;Sunny;73;N;17;35% La Grange;Sunny;71;NNE;8;36% Lago Vista;Sunny;68;NNE;5;30% Lancaster;Sunny;68;NNE;4;32% Laredo;Mostly cloudy;70;N;12;34% Llano;Sunny;68;NNE;8;23% Longview;Sunny;73;NNE;7;24% Lubbock;Sunny;67;SSW;3;28% Lufkin;Sunny;70;NNE;12;32% Mcallen;Cloudy;68;NNW;14;48% Mcgregor;Sunny;68;NNE;10;37% Mckinney;Sunny;69;NNW;13;29% Mesquite;Sunny;72;NNE;3;29% Midland;Mostly sunny;65;ESE;7;21% Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;65;ESE;7;21% Midlothian;Sunny;68;NNE;8;30% Mineola;Sunny;72;NNE;7;26% Mineral Wells;Sunny;67;NNW;9;28% Mount Pleasant;Sunny;69;N;8;23% Nacogdoches;Sunny;72;NNE;8;30% New Braunfels;Sunny;70;NNE;7;34% Odessa;Mostly sunny;67;SE;8;22% Orange;Sunny;72;N;10;36% Palacios;Sunny;72;NNE;16;36% Palestine;Sunny;71;NNE;8;27% Pampa;Mostly sunny;67;SW;9;28% Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny;66;SW;10;28% Paris;Sunny;69;N;8;27% Pecos;Partly sunny;66;ESE;10;24% Perryton;Mostly sunny;65;SW;12;30% Plainview;Mostly sunny;62;SW;6;29% Pleasanton;Sunny;73;NE;10;36% Port Aransas;Sunny;73;N;13;43% Port Isabel;Cloudy;74;N;15;58% Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;11;40% Randolph AFB;Sunny;68;NNE;12;36% Robstown;Sunny;75;NNE;13;32% Rockport;Mostly sunny;72;NNE;12;41% Rocksprings;Sunny;64;NE;8;27% San Angelo;Sunny;64;E;7;32% San Antonio;Sunny;70;NNE;6;36% San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;74;N;7;31% San Marcos;Sunny;70;NNE;7;40% Seminole;Mostly sunny;67;SSE;5;31% Sherman-Denison;Sunny;66;NW;10;32% Snyder;Mostly sunny;65;NNE;2;24% Sonora;Sunny;65;ENE;9;25% Stephenville;Sunny;67;NE;10;24% Sulphur Springs;Sunny;70;N;7;23% Sweetwater;Sunny;67;NE;3;19% Temple;Sunny;70;NNE;15;30% Terrell;Sunny;69;N;13;27% Tyler;Sunny;68;NNE;6;38% Uvalde;Sunny;74;NE;8;24% Vernon;Mostly sunny;69;W;4;26% Victoria;Sunny;72;NNE;9;40% Waco;Sunny;71;NNE;17;24% Weslaco;Cloudy;69;N;15;45% Wharton;Sunny;71;NNE;12;39% Wichita Falls;Sunny;66;NW;5;29% Wink;Mostly sunny;63;SE;16;31% Zapata;Mostly cloudy;74;N;8;30% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather