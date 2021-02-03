Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CST Wednesday, February 3, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Mostly clear;57;SSW;16;36%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;55;S;12;34%

Alice;Clear;47;ENE;3;86%

Alpine;Clear;53;WSW;10;35%

Amarillo;Mostly clear;44;SSW;4;57%

Angleton;Clear;45;Calm;0;89%

Arlington;Clear;47;ESE;5;53%

Austin;Mostly clear;50;N;3;63%

Austin Bergstrom;Clear;40;Calm;0;79%

Bay;Clear;48;E;6;95%

Beaumont;Clear;42;NNE;1;86%

Beeville;Clear;47;ENE;6;100%

Borger;Mostly clear;45;WNW;5;45%

Bowie;Mostly clear;45;SE;8;54%

Breckenridge;Mostly clear;51;SSE;8;48%

Brenham;Clear;46;Calm;0;89%

Bridgeport;Clear;45;SE;8;59%

Brownsville;Cloudy;55;SSE;3;86%

Brownwood;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;5;61%

Burnet;Mostly clear;47;S;6;60%

Canadian;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;73%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;50;E;5;68%

Childress;Mostly cloudy;42;E;5;62%

Cleburne;Clear;46;SSE;8;53%

College Station;Clear;47;SSE;7;80%

Comanche;Mostly clear;44;SSE;8;64%

Conroe;Clear;41;Calm;0;88%

Corpus Christi;Mostly clear;52;ESE;7;89%

Corsicana;Clear;49;SE;9;54%

Cotulla;Clear;50;ESE;7;71%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;36;WNW;5;47%

Dallas Love;Mostly clear;50;ESE;10;49%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly clear;45;ESE;6;55%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;45;SE;9;57%

Decatur;Clear;45;ESE;8;55%

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;55;E;8;44%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy;48;E;7;54%

Denton;Mostly clear;47;SE;9;53%

Dryden;Mostly clear;44;NNW;4;50%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;36;SW;5;57%

Edinburg;Cloudy;62;SSE;3;85%

El Paso;Cloudy;57;WNW;2;34%

Ellington;Clear;46;E;5;87%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;94%

Fort Hood;Clear;47;SSE;6;54%

Fort Worth;Clear;48;SE;9;49%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;47;SE;7;51%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;51;SE;7;42%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;45;Calm;0;56%

Fredericksburg;Partly cloudy;38;Calm;0;75%

Gainesville;Partly cloudy;42;SE;8;66%

Galveston;Clear;55;SE;8;74%

Gatesville;Mostly clear;43;SE;5;60%

Georgetown;Clear;49;SSE;6;60%

Giddings;Clear;45;Calm;0;82%

Gilmer;Clear;39;Calm;0;78%

Graham;Clear;51;SE;8;45%

Granbury;Clear;48;SE;8;53%

Grand Prairie;Clear;47;ESE;5;53%

Greenville;Clear;37;ESE;6;78%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;53;WSW;10;33%

Hamilton;Mostly clear;43;S;6;64%

Harlingen;Cloudy;51;SE;7;96%

Hearne;Clear;48;SE;6;77%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;72%

Henderson;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;86%

Hereford;Cloudy;34;WNW;5;68%

Hillsboro;Clear;47;SE;8;57%

Hondo;Clear;45;Calm;0;60%

Houston;Partly cloudy;52;SSE;12;81%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Clear;49;Calm;0;79%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;52;SSE;12;81%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;45;Calm;0;94%

Houston Clover;Clear;47;Calm;0;83%

Houston Hooks;Clear;44;Calm;0;85%

Houston Hull;Clear;51;Calm;0;79%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;45;ESE;3;89%

Huntsville;Clear;50;S;6;74%

Ingleside;Clear;54;E;5;92%

Jacksonville;Clear;37;ESE;2;87%

Jasper;Clear;38;Calm;0;96%

Junction;Mostly cloudy;41;W;3;67%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;48;Calm;0;71%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;41;SE;6;77%

Killeen;Clear;47;SSE;6;54%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;47;SSE;6;54%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;49;E;5;83%

La Grange;Clear;44;Calm;0;92%

Lago Vista;Mostly clear;45;S;3;72%

Lancaster;Clear;40;Calm;0;71%

Laredo;Mostly clear;58;NNE;7;63%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;43;SE;7;60%

Longview;Clear;39;SE;2;83%

Lubbock;Partly cloudy;44;WNW;4;56%

Lufkin;Clear;39;E;5;92%

Mcallen;Cloudy;53;ESE;8;79%

Mcgregor;Mostly clear;46;S;8;60%

Mckinney;Mostly clear;44;ESE;3;65%

Mesquite;Clear;44;SE;6;64%

Midland;Mostly clear;53;S;7;40%

Midland Airpark;Mostly clear;53;S;7;40%

Midlothian;Clear;44;ESE;3;65%

Mineola;Mostly clear;41;SE;3;80%

Mineral Wells;Clear;47;SE;14;55%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;38;Calm;0;79%

Nacogdoches;Clear;37;Calm;0;88%

New Braunfels;Clear;43;Calm;0;65%

Odessa;Clear;53;SSW;6;37%

Orange;Clear;40;Calm;0;93%

Palacios;Clear;52;E;6;92%

Palestine;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;6;70%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;38;SSE;10;71%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;34;W;3;74%

Paris;Clear;38;ESE;9;72%

Pecos;Mostly clear;53;Calm;0;38%

Perryton;Clear;32;S;7;75%

Plainview;Mostly cloudy;39;WNW;3;68%

Pleasanton;Clear;48;Calm;0;78%

Port Aransas;Clear;54;ESE;2;96%

Port Isabel;Mostly clear;57;SSE;3;90%

Port Lavaca;Clear;55;E;5;87%

Randolph AFB;Clear;46;ENE;3;76%

Robstown;Clear;55;E;7;85%

Rockport;Clear;53;E;3;92%

Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;50;S;7;51%

San Angelo;Clear;51;SSW;6;45%

San Antonio;Clear;48;ESE;1;77%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;46;Calm;0;76%

San Marcos;Clear;45;Calm;0;57%

Seminole;Partly cloudy;50;WNW;8;54%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly clear;43;ESE;10;61%

Snyder;Partly cloudy;46;SSW;8;53%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;80%

Stephenville;Clear;45;S;5;57%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly clear;39;E;3;75%

Sweetwater;Clear;51;SSW;13;46%

Temple;Mostly clear;47;S;12;58%

Terrell;Mostly clear;42;ESE;5;67%

Tyler;Clear;44;ESE;3;74%

Uvalde;Mostly clear;46;E;5;59%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;39;E;6;75%

Victoria;Clear;48;E;3;92%

Waco;Clear;49;SSE;9;58%

Weslaco;Cloudy;56;SSE;6;79%

Wharton;Clear;47;ESE;3;86%

Wichita Falls;Mostly cloudy;43;ESE;9;60%

Wink;Partly cloudy;51;ESE;6;44%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;57;ESE;3;71%

