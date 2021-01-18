Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM CST Monday, January 18, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;42;S;7;54%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;38;SSE;10;55%

Alice;Mostly clear;51;S;3;96%

Alpine;Clear;46;SSW;10;26%

Amarillo;Clear;34;SSW;8;65%

Angleton;Clear;41;Calm;0;85%

Arlington;Mostly clear;40;S;3;54%

Austin;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;77%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;64%

Bay;Clear;38;Calm;0;97%

Beaumont;Clear;42;NNE;1;80%

Beeville;Mostly clear;48;NE;3;100%

Borger;Clear;38;SW;6;54%

Bowie;Partly cloudy;31;SSE;3;72%

Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;37;SSE;5;64%

Brenham;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;79%

Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;82%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;58;S;3;90%

Brownwood;Ice;28;Calm;0;86%

Burnet;Clear;37;Calm;0;70%

Canadian;Mostly clear;27;Calm;0;71%

Castroville;Clear;43;NW;5;70%

Childress;Partly cloudy;34;SSW;12;66%

Cleburne;Mostly clear;37;S;5;69%

College Station;Clear;41;Calm;0;59%

Comanche;Mostly clear;37;S;7;67%

Conroe;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;84%

Corpus Christi;Clear;52;SE;7;96%

Corsicana;Mostly clear;43;S;6;60%

Cotulla;Clear;51;SE;6;85%

Dalhart;Clear;25;SW;8;78%

Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;38;SE;5;67%

Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;44;S;7;43%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;39;SSW;5;59%

Decatur;Mostly clear;45;SSE;8;38%

Del Rio;Mostly clear;45;E;5;60%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;40;ENE;3;72%

Denton;Mostly clear;27;Calm;0;81%

Dryden;Mostly clear;41;NNW;4;49%

Dumas;Clear;33;SW;13;61%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;59;E;1;97%

El Paso;Mostly cloudy;43;S;3;30%

Ellington;Partly cloudy;43;Calm;0;75%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;98%

Fort Hood;Mostly clear;42;Calm;0;59%

Fort Worth;Mostly clear;36;S;3;75%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;39;S;6;52%

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;37;SSE;3;64%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;82%

Fredericksburg;Clear;31;NW;3;82%

Gainesville;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;64%

Galveston;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;89%

Gatesville;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;80%

Georgetown;Mostly clear;34;WSW;5;81%

Giddings;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;80%

Gilmer;Clear;32;S;3;79%

Graham;Mostly clear;26;Calm;0;89%

Granbury;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;82%

Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;40;S;3;54%

Greenville;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;86%

Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;44;WSW;25;16%

Hamilton;Mostly clear;39;S;6;62%

Harlingen;Fog;54;SSE;3;100%

Hearne;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;86%

Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;83%

Henderson;Clear;30;Calm;0;90%

Hereford;Partly cloudy;34;WSW;12;69%

Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;35;Calm;0;74%

Hondo;Clear;40;NE;5;64%

Houston;Partly cloudy;57;WSW;6;16%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;68%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;57;WSW;6;16%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;40;Calm;0;89%

Houston Clover;Clear;42;Calm;0;76%

Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;82%

Houston Hull;Clear;42;Calm;0;76%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;42;N;3;67%

Huntsville;Clear;39;Calm;0;69%

Ingleside;Mostly clear;56;SSE;5;91%

Jacksonville;Clear;33;WNW;1;90%

Jasper;Clear;32;Calm;0;99%

Junction;Clear;31;W;5;78%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;42;Calm;0;67%

Kerrville;Clear;33;Calm;0;85%

Killeen;Mostly clear;42;Calm;0;59%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;42;Calm;0;59%

Kingsville Nas;Clear;53;SE;3;96%

La Grange;Clear;38;Calm;0;81%

Lago Vista;Clear;42;SE;5;52%

Lancaster;Clear;35;Calm;0;64%

Laredo;Mostly clear;51;ESE;7;89%

Llano;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;80%

Longview;Mostly clear;31;SW;2;85%

Lubbock;Clear;36;SSW;6;66%

Lufkin;Clear;34;Calm;0;88%

Mcallen;Mostly clear;55;ESE;5;97%

Mcgregor;Clear;36;SSW;5;75%

Mckinney;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;69%

Mesquite;Partly cloudy;33;Calm;0;76%

Midland;Partly cloudy;39;S;5;59%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;39;S;5;59%

Midlothian;Partly cloudy;38;Calm;0;64%

Mineola;Clear;31;ESE;2;85%

Mineral Wells;Mostly clear;33;SSE;9;75%

Mount Pleasant;Clear;31;SE;5;84%

Nacogdoches;Clear;28;Calm;0;88%

New Braunfels;Clear;41;Calm;0;62%

Odessa;Mostly clear;37;S;7;51%

Orange;Clear;37;Calm;0;93%

Palacios;Clear;45;E;5;96%

Palestine;Clear;32;Calm;0;91%

Pampa;Mostly clear;37;S;15;58%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;32;WSW;3;64%

Paris;Clear;35;SW;3;58%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;30;W;3;71%

Perryton;Clear;30;S;9;69%

Plainview;Mostly clear;31;SW;9;71%

Pleasanton;Clear;43;Calm;0;80%

Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;60;SE;4;85%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;2;87%

Port Lavaca;Clear;48;E;3;88%

Randolph AFB;Clear;40;NNW;6;71%

Robstown;Clear;57;SE;7;93%

Rockport;Clear;56;SSE;5;93%

Rocksprings;Clear;42;SSE;6;71%

San Angelo;Mostly clear;36;SSW;3;67%

San Antonio;Clear;43;NE;1;69%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;42;Calm;0;70%

San Marcos;Clear;36;N;3;78%

Seminole;Ice;33;SW;5;70%

Sherman-Denison;Ice;37;SSW;5;51%

Snyder;Mostly clear;34;SSW;7;70%

Sonora;Mostly clear;28;Calm;0;86%

Stephenville;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;74%

Sulphur Springs;Clear;38;SSW;3;57%

Sweetwater;Clear;43;SSE;16;48%

Temple;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;95%

Terrell;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;82%

Tyler;Clear;36;ENE;3;67%

Uvalde;Clear;43;NE;6;70%

Vernon;Partly cloudy;33;SSW;7;76%

Victoria;Clear;44;ENE;2;77%

Waco;Clear;30;Calm;0;85%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;94%

Wharton;Clear;40;Calm;0;88%

Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;34;SSW;5;68%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;39;ESE;5;52%

Zapata;Mostly clear;48;NNE;1;96%

