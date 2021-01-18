TX Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM CST Monday, January 18, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Clear;42;S;7;54% Abilene Dyess;Mostly clear;38;SSE;10;55% Alice;Mostly clear;51;S;3;96% Alpine;Clear;46;SSW;10;26% Amarillo;Clear;34;SSW;8;65% Angleton;Clear;41;Calm;0;85% Arlington;Mostly clear;40;S;3;54% Austin;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;77% Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;64% Bay;Clear;38;Calm;0;97% Beaumont;Clear;42;NNE;1;80% Beeville;Mostly clear;48;NE;3;100% Borger;Clear;38;SW;6;54% Bowie;Partly cloudy;31;SSE;3;72% Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;37;SSE;5;64% Brenham;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;79% Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;82% Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;58;S;3;90% Brownwood;Ice;28;Calm;0;86% Burnet;Clear;37;Calm;0;70% Canadian;Mostly clear;27;Calm;0;71% Castroville;Clear;43;NW;5;70% Childress;Partly cloudy;34;SSW;12;66% Cleburne;Mostly clear;37;S;5;69% College Station;Clear;41;Calm;0;59% Comanche;Mostly clear;37;S;7;67% Conroe;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;84% Corpus Christi;Clear;52;SE;7;96% Corsicana;Mostly clear;43;S;6;60% Cotulla;Clear;51;SE;6;85% Dalhart;Clear;25;SW;8;78% Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;38;SE;5;67% Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;44;S;7;43% Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;39;SSW;5;59% Decatur;Mostly clear;45;SSE;8;38% Del Rio;Mostly clear;45;E;5;60% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly clear;40;ENE;3;72% Denton;Mostly clear;27;Calm;0;81% Dryden;Mostly clear;41;NNW;4;49% Dumas;Clear;33;SW;13;61% Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;59;E;1;97% El Paso;Mostly cloudy;43;S;3;30% Ellington;Partly cloudy;43;Calm;0;75% Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;48;Calm;0;98% Fort Hood;Mostly clear;42;Calm;0;59% Fort Worth;Mostly clear;36;S;3;75% Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly clear;39;S;6;52% Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;37;SSE;3;64% Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;82% Fredericksburg;Clear;31;NW;3;82% Gainesville;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;64% Galveston;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;89% Gatesville;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;80% Georgetown;Mostly clear;34;WSW;5;81% Giddings;Mostly clear;40;Calm;0;80% Gilmer;Clear;32;S;3;79% Graham;Mostly clear;26;Calm;0;89% Granbury;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;82% Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;40;S;3;54% Greenville;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;86% Guadalupe Pass;Partly cloudy;44;WSW;25;16% Hamilton;Mostly clear;39;S;6;62% Harlingen;Fog;54;SSE;3;100% Hearne;Mostly clear;36;Calm;0;86% Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;83% Henderson;Clear;30;Calm;0;90% Hereford;Partly cloudy;34;WSW;12;69% Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;35;Calm;0;74% Hondo;Clear;40;NE;5;64% Houston;Partly cloudy;57;WSW;6;16% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly clear;45;Calm;0;68% Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly clear;57;WSW;6;16% Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;40;Calm;0;89% Houston Clover;Clear;42;Calm;0;76% Houston Hooks;Mostly clear;39;Calm;0;82% Houston Hull;Clear;42;Calm;0;76% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;42;N;3;67% Huntsville;Clear;39;Calm;0;69% Ingleside;Mostly clear;56;SSE;5;91% Jacksonville;Clear;33;WNW;1;90% Jasper;Clear;32;Calm;0;99% Junction;Clear;31;W;5;78% Kellyusa Airport;Clear;42;Calm;0;67% Kerrville;Clear;33;Calm;0;85% Killeen;Mostly clear;42;Calm;0;59% Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly clear;42;Calm;0;59% Kingsville Nas;Clear;53;SE;3;96% La Grange;Clear;38;Calm;0;81% Lago Vista;Clear;42;SE;5;52% Lancaster;Clear;35;Calm;0;64% Laredo;Mostly clear;51;ESE;7;89% Llano;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;80% Longview;Mostly clear;31;SW;2;85% Lubbock;Clear;36;SSW;6;66% Lufkin;Clear;34;Calm;0;88% Mcallen;Mostly clear;55;ESE;5;97% Mcgregor;Clear;36;SSW;5;75% Mckinney;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;69% Mesquite;Partly cloudy;33;Calm;0;76% Midland;Partly cloudy;39;S;5;59% Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;39;S;5;59% Midlothian;Partly cloudy;38;Calm;0;64% Mineola;Clear;31;ESE;2;85% Mineral Wells;Mostly clear;33;SSE;9;75% Mount Pleasant;Clear;31;SE;5;84% Nacogdoches;Clear;28;Calm;0;88% New Braunfels;Clear;41;Calm;0;62% Odessa;Mostly clear;37;S;7;51% Orange;Clear;37;Calm;0;93% Palacios;Clear;45;E;5;96% Palestine;Clear;32;Calm;0;91% Pampa;Mostly clear;37;S;15;58% Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;32;WSW;3;64% Paris;Clear;35;SW;3;58% Pecos;Mostly cloudy;30;W;3;71% Perryton;Clear;30;S;9;69% Plainview;Mostly clear;31;SW;9;71% Pleasanton;Clear;43;Calm;0;80% Port Aransas;Partly cloudy;60;SE;4;85% Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;2;87% Port Lavaca;Clear;48;E;3;88% Randolph AFB;Clear;40;NNW;6;71% Robstown;Clear;57;SE;7;93% Rockport;Clear;56;SSE;5;93% Rocksprings;Clear;42;SSE;6;71% San Angelo;Mostly clear;36;SSW;3;67% San Antonio;Clear;43;NE;1;69% San Antonio Stinson;Clear;42;Calm;0;70% San Marcos;Clear;36;N;3;78% Seminole;Ice;33;SW;5;70% Sherman-Denison;Ice;37;SSW;5;51% Snyder;Mostly clear;34;SSW;7;70% Sonora;Mostly clear;28;Calm;0;86% Stephenville;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;74% Sulphur Springs;Clear;38;SSW;3;57% Sweetwater;Clear;43;SSE;16;48% Temple;Mostly clear;35;Calm;0;95% Terrell;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;82% Tyler;Clear;36;ENE;3;67% Uvalde;Clear;43;NE;6;70% Vernon;Partly cloudy;33;SSW;7;76% Victoria;Clear;44;ENE;2;77% Waco;Clear;30;Calm;0;85% Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;94% Wharton;Clear;40;Calm;0;88% Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;34;SSW;5;68% Wink;Mostly cloudy;39;ESE;5;52% Zapata;Mostly clear;48;NNE;1;96%