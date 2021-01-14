Skip to main content
TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CST Thursday, January 14, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;46;NNW;22;55%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;45;W;10;48%

Alice;Sunny;38;WSW;3;95%

Alpine;Sunny;49;WSW;15;14%

Amarillo;Sunny;38;N;16;59%

Angleton;Mostly sunny;38;Calm;0;89%

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;39;S;7;76%

Austin;Sunny;39;SSE;3;72%

Austin Bergstrom;Sunny;38;SSW;3;82%

Bay;Fog;36;Calm;0;99%

Beaumont;Sunny;44;S;4;91%

Beeville;Sunny;42;SW;3;95%

Borger;Partly sunny;43;N;14;43%

Bowie;Mostly cloudy;40;NW;18;73%

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;44;WNW;5;58%

Brenham;Sunny;46;SSW;12;76%

Bridgeport;Cloudy;40;WNW;6;69%

Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;51;S;7;85%

Brownwood;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;65%

Burnet;Sunny;42;SW;5;72%

Canadian;Cloudy;41;NNW;14;47%

Castroville;Sunny;33;Calm;0;89%

Childress;Sunny;49;N;23;37%

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;46;WSW;8;53%

College Station;Sunny;43;S;7;76%

Comanche;Mostly cloudy;47;W;15;50%

Conroe;Sunny;31;Calm;0;88%

Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;42;SSW;6;88%

Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;16;65%

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;37;Calm;0;75%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;36;N;20;61%

Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;45;S;5;62%

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;45;SSW;6;57%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;36;S;5;81%

Decatur;Cloudy;42;W;10;62%

Del Rio;Sunny;33;Calm;0;88%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;30;NW;5;88%

Denton;Cloudy;33;SSW;3;81%

Dryden;Mostly sunny;51;W;17;31%

Dumas;Mostly cloudy;37;N;15;63%

Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;2;87%

El Paso;Partly cloudy;39;WNW;3;30%

Ellington;Sunny;39;S;7;93%

Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;100%

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;44;Calm;0;65%

Fort Worth;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;62%

Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;40;SSW;6;64%

Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;41;WSW;5;62%

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;70%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;36;W;6;78%

Gainesville;Cloudy;42;WNW;13;70%

Galveston;Sunny;51;SSW;6;82%

Gatesville;Cloudy;43;SW;8;65%

Georgetown;Sunny;45;S;10;65%

Giddings;Sunny;43;SSW;7;82%

Gilmer;Partly sunny;46;SSW;7;78%

Graham;Mostly cloudy;40;NW;8;71%

Granbury;Cloudy;48;SW;6;48%

Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;39;S;7;76%

Greenville;Sunny;45;S;8;70%

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;38;WSW;18;27%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;47;WSW;14;57%

Harlingen;Partly sunny;49;S;10;92%

Hearne;Sunny;40;SE;7;87%

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;45;WSW;6;56%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;83%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;39;NNE;23;59%

Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;7;90%

Hondo;Sunny;31;N;5;82%

Houston;Sunny;52;SW;12;81%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;42;S;7;91%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;52;SW;12;81%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog;37;Calm;0;95%

Houston Clover;Sunny;41;S;5;85%

Houston Hooks;Sunny;42;SSW;6;91%

Houston Hull;Sunny;39;Calm;0;95%

Houston Intercontinental;Sunny;46;SSW;5;85%

Huntsville;Sunny;44;SSW;10;76%

Ingleside;Sunny;49;SW;7;86%

Jacksonville;Partly sunny;42;SW;5;79%

Jasper;Sunny;39;Calm;0;100%

Junction;Partly sunny;35;WSW;3;78%

Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;31;Calm;0;88%

Kerrville;Sunny;28;NNW;3;91%

Killeen;Partly sunny;44;Calm;0;65%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;44;Calm;0;65%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;38;SSW;7;92%

La Grange;Sunny;42;Calm;0;86%

Lago Vista;Sunny;45;WSW;8;63%

Lancaster;Sunny;37;SSW;5;83%

Laredo;Partly sunny;38;S;2;100%

Llano;Mostly sunny;32;NW;6;86%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;5;81%

Lubbock;Partly sunny;42;N;19;53%

Lufkin;Sunny;41;S;7;95%

Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;88%

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;38;Calm;0;82%

Mckinney;Cloudy;34;S;6;88%

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;39;SSE;7;80%

Midland;Mostly sunny;47;WNW;14;48%

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;47;WNW;14;48%

Midlothian;Sunny;42;WSW;6;73%

Mineola;Partly sunny;44;SSW;5;76%

Mineral Wells;Cloudy;43;SW;3;60%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;40;S;7;85%

Nacogdoches;Sunny;40;S;7;85%

New Braunfels;Sunny;35;Calm;0;81%

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;15;31%

Orange;Sunny;45;Calm;0;95%

Palacios;Fog;40;WSW;2;100%

Palestine;Mostly sunny;42;SSE;5;85%

Pampa;Mostly cloudy;39;NNW;23;50%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;41;N;10;48%

Paris;Partly sunny;35;S;8;88%

Pecos;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;16;20%

Perryton;Partly sunny;37;NNW;18;55%

Plainview;Partly sunny;39;N;35;49%

Pleasanton;Sunny;30;Calm;0;94%

Port Aransas;Sunny;47;SSW;6;83%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;6;82%

Port Lavaca;Sunny;42;WSW;6;86%

Randolph AFB;Sunny;39;SSW;8;76%

Robstown;Sunny;40;SSW;3;97%

Rockport;Sunny;49;SSW;7;89%

Rocksprings;Sunny;49;W;8;45%

San Angelo;Cloudy;41;W;9;55%

San Antonio;Sunny;34;W;2;87%

San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;28;Calm;0;95%

San Marcos;Sunny;35;SSW;8;95%

Seminole;Mostly cloudy;45;N;16;58%

Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;39;SSW;8;80%

Snyder;Sunny;47;N;21;52%

Sonora;Partly sunny;30;Calm;0;86%

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;8;52%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;45;SSW;12;67%

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;48;N;23;51%

Temple;Sunny;37;S;8;85%

Terrell;Mostly sunny;37;S;6;88%

Tyler;Partly sunny;43;SW;5;79%

Uvalde;Sunny;32;Calm;0;96%

Vernon;Sunny;46;N;17;63%

Victoria;Sunny;42;W;2;93%

Waco;Sunny;42;SSE;3;76%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;8;84%

Wharton;Fog;35;S;3;97%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;41;NNW;10;70%

Wink;Partly sunny;35;N;6;64%

Zapata;Partly sunny;38;WSW;1;94%

