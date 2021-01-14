TX Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM CST Thursday, January 14, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Sunny;46;NNW;22;55% Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;45;W;10;48% Alice;Sunny;38;WSW;3;95% Alpine;Sunny;49;WSW;15;14% Amarillo;Sunny;38;N;16;59% Angleton;Mostly sunny;38;Calm;0;89% Arlington;Mostly cloudy;39;S;7;76% Austin;Sunny;39;SSE;3;72% Austin Bergstrom;Sunny;38;SSW;3;82% Bay;Fog;36;Calm;0;99% Beaumont;Sunny;44;S;4;91% Beeville;Sunny;42;SW;3;95% Borger;Partly sunny;43;N;14;43% Bowie;Mostly cloudy;40;NW;18;73% Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;44;WNW;5;58% Brenham;Sunny;46;SSW;12;76% Bridgeport;Cloudy;40;WNW;6;69% Brownsville;Mostly cloudy;51;S;7;85% Brownwood;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;65% Burnet;Sunny;42;SW;5;72% Canadian;Cloudy;41;NNW;14;47% Castroville;Sunny;33;Calm;0;89% Childress;Sunny;49;N;23;37% Cleburne;Mostly sunny;46;WSW;8;53% College Station;Sunny;43;S;7;76% Comanche;Mostly cloudy;47;W;15;50% Conroe;Sunny;31;Calm;0;88% Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;42;SSW;6;88% Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;46;SW;16;65% Cotulla;Mostly sunny;37;Calm;0;75% Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;36;N;20;61% Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;45;S;5;62% Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;45;SSW;6;57% Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;36;S;5;81% Decatur;Cloudy;42;W;10;62% Del Rio;Sunny;33;Calm;0;88% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny;30;NW;5;88% Denton;Cloudy;33;SSW;3;81% Dryden;Mostly sunny;51;W;17;31% Dumas;Mostly cloudy;37;N;15;63% Edinburg;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;2;87% El Paso;Partly cloudy;39;WNW;3;30% Ellington;Sunny;39;S;7;93% Falfurrias;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;100% Fort Hood;Partly sunny;44;Calm;0;65% Fort Worth;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;62% Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy;40;SSW;6;64% Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy;41;WSW;5;62% Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;70% Fredericksburg;Sunny;36;W;6;78% Gainesville;Cloudy;42;WNW;13;70% Galveston;Sunny;51;SSW;6;82% Gatesville;Cloudy;43;SW;8;65% Georgetown;Sunny;45;S;10;65% Giddings;Sunny;43;SSW;7;82% Gilmer;Partly sunny;46;SSW;7;78% Graham;Mostly cloudy;40;NW;8;71% Granbury;Cloudy;48;SW;6;48% Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;39;S;7;76% Greenville;Sunny;45;S;8;70% Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;38;WSW;18;27% Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;47;WSW;14;57% Harlingen;Partly sunny;49;S;10;92% Hearne;Sunny;40;SE;7;87% Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;45;WSW;6;56% Henderson;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;83% Hereford;Mostly cloudy;39;NNE;23;59% Hillsboro;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;7;90% Hondo;Sunny;31;N;5;82% Houston;Sunny;52;SW;12;81% Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny;42;S;7;91% Houston / Dunn Helistop;Sunny;52;SW;12;81% Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog;37;Calm;0;95% Houston Clover;Sunny;41;S;5;85% Houston Hooks;Sunny;42;SSW;6;91% Houston Hull;Sunny;39;Calm;0;95% Houston Intercontinental;Sunny;46;SSW;5;85% Huntsville;Sunny;44;SSW;10;76% Ingleside;Sunny;49;SW;7;86% Jacksonville;Partly sunny;42;SW;5;79% Jasper;Sunny;39;Calm;0;100% Junction;Partly sunny;35;WSW;3;78% Kellyusa Airport;Sunny;31;Calm;0;88% Kerrville;Sunny;28;NNW;3;91% Killeen;Partly sunny;44;Calm;0;65% Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;44;Calm;0;65% Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;38;SSW;7;92% La Grange;Sunny;42;Calm;0;86% Lago Vista;Sunny;45;WSW;8;63% Lancaster;Sunny;37;SSW;5;83% Laredo;Partly sunny;38;S;2;100% Llano;Mostly sunny;32;NW;6;86% Longview;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;5;81% Lubbock;Partly sunny;42;N;19;53% Lufkin;Sunny;41;S;7;95% Mcallen;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;88% Mcgregor;Partly sunny;38;Calm;0;82% Mckinney;Cloudy;34;S;6;88% Mesquite;Mostly sunny;39;SSE;7;80% Midland;Mostly sunny;47;WNW;14;48% Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;47;WNW;14;48% Midlothian;Sunny;42;WSW;6;73% Mineola;Partly sunny;44;SSW;5;76% Mineral Wells;Cloudy;43;SW;3;60% Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;40;S;7;85% Nacogdoches;Sunny;40;S;7;85% New Braunfels;Sunny;35;Calm;0;81% Odessa;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;15;31% Orange;Sunny;45;Calm;0;95% Palacios;Fog;40;WSW;2;100% Palestine;Mostly sunny;42;SSE;5;85% Pampa;Mostly cloudy;39;NNW;23;50% Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;41;N;10;48% Paris;Partly sunny;35;S;8;88% Pecos;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;16;20% Perryton;Partly sunny;37;NNW;18;55% Plainview;Partly sunny;39;N;35;49% Pleasanton;Sunny;30;Calm;0;94% Port Aransas;Sunny;47;SSW;6;83% Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;6;82% Port Lavaca;Sunny;42;WSW;6;86% Randolph AFB;Sunny;39;SSW;8;76% Robstown;Sunny;40;SSW;3;97% Rockport;Sunny;49;SSW;7;89% Rocksprings;Sunny;49;W;8;45% San Angelo;Cloudy;41;W;9;55% San Antonio;Sunny;34;W;2;87% San Antonio Stinson;Sunny;28;Calm;0;95% San Marcos;Sunny;35;SSW;8;95% Seminole;Mostly cloudy;45;N;16;58% Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;39;SSW;8;80% Snyder;Sunny;47;N;21;52% Sonora;Partly sunny;30;Calm;0;86% Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;8;52% Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;45;SSW;12;67% Sweetwater;Partly sunny;48;N;23;51% Temple;Sunny;37;S;8;85% Terrell;Mostly sunny;37;S;6;88% Tyler;Partly sunny;43;SW;5;79% Uvalde;Sunny;32;Calm;0;96% Vernon;Sunny;46;N;17;63% Victoria;Sunny;42;W;2;93% Waco;Sunny;42;SSE;3;76% Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;8;84% Wharton;Fog;35;S;3;97% Wichita Falls;Sunny;41;NNW;10;70% Wink;Partly sunny;35;N;6;64% Zapata;Partly sunny;38;WSW;1;94% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather