TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CST Tuesday, January 12, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Sunny;41;WSW;7;64%

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;40;WSW;9;60%

Alice;Cloudy;43;NNE;5;73%

Alpine;Sunny;45;Calm;0;37%

Amarillo;Sunny;50;W;3;46%

Angleton;Cloudy;46;NE;7;62%

Arlington;Sunny;46;Calm;0;49%

Austin;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;54%

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;49;N;3;49%

Bay;Cloudy;45;ENE;5;67%

Beaumont;Sunny;47;N;3;61%

Beeville;Cloudy;45;E;6;76%

Borger;Sunny;41;N;6;59%

Bowie;Sunny;47;SSW;10;51%

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;48;SW;7;54%

Brenham;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;52%

Bridgeport;Sunny;48;W;8;52%

Brownsville;Cloudy;51;N;13;60%

Brownwood;Partly sunny;43;SW;12;65%

Burnet;Sunny;46;SSW;3;60%

Canadian;Sunny;43;WNW;7;51%

Castroville;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;53%

Childress;Sunny;43;SW;5;65%

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;46;W;10;53%

College Station;Mostly sunny;48;Calm;0;60%

Comanche;Cloudy;42;W;9;68%

Conroe;Sunny;50;ESE;5;44%

Corpus Christi;Cloudy;42;N;10;72%

Corsicana;Sunny;48;SW;6;60%

Cotulla;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;82%

Dalhart;Sunny;41;NNW;5;44%

Dallas Love;Sunny;49;N;5;49%

Dallas Redbird;Sunny;48;W;7;47%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;48;SW;9;47%

Decatur;Sunny;47;SW;13;49%

Del Rio;Partly sunny;48;SSE;9;58%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;46;S;10;56%

Denton;Sunny;48;SSW;12;47%

Dryden;Partly sunny;40;SW;4;53%

Dumas;Sunny;40;NW;10;49%

Edinburg;Cloudy;50;N;5;59%

El Paso;Sunny;43;NNW;2;41%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;48;NNE;2;57%

Falfurrias;Cloudy;42;N;7;66%

Fort Hood;Sunny;46;WSW;5;54%

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;48;WSW;9;47%

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;49;SSW;12;45%

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;50;W;9;42%

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;48;WSW;8;49%

Fredericksburg;Sunny;46;SW;5;51%

Gainesville;Sunny;49;WSW;10;45%

Galveston;Cloudy;46;N;13;67%

Gatesville;Sunny;48;Calm;0;53%

Georgetown;Partly sunny;48;Calm;0;49%

Giddings;Cloudy;49;S;6;50%

Gilmer;Sunny;49;W;5;41%

Graham;Sunny;47;SW;6;61%

Granbury;Sunny;48;SW;10;51%

Grand Prairie;Sunny;46;Calm;0;49%

Greenville;Sunny;52;SW;9;46%

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;34;SW;15;58%

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;46;W;7;59%

Harlingen;Cloudy;49;N;13;63%

Hearne;Partly sunny;43;WSW;3;71%

Hebbronville;Cloudy;46;NE;7;49%

Henderson;Sunny;48;SSW;5;45%

Hereford;Partly sunny;46;WNW;6;50%

Hillsboro;Sunny;46;SSW;5;67%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;6;55%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;49%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;49;E;7;51%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;49%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;55%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;47;N;3;58%

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;49;N;3;51%

Houston Hull;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;56%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;52%

Huntsville;Sunny;48;Calm;0;53%

Ingleside;Cloudy;43;NE;10;70%

Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;45;WNW;2;54%

Jasper;Sunny;51;N;3;50%

Junction;Sunny;45;WNW;9;53%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;8;59%

Kerrville;Sunny;49;S;6;51%

Killeen;Sunny;46;WSW;5;54%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;46;WSW;5;54%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;43;NNE;9;70%

La Grange;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;57%

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;47;Calm;0;65%

Lancaster;Sunny;50;WSW;5;46%

Laredo;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;70%

Llano;Sunny;48;SSW;9;49%

Longview;Sunny;51;WSW;3;45%

Lubbock;Cloudy;38;W;8;69%

Lufkin;Sunny;48;WNW;3;60%

Mcallen;Cloudy;50;N;13;53%

Mcgregor;Sunny;48;N;3;58%

Mckinney;Sunny;48;WSW;9;49%

Mesquite;Sunny;48;WSW;12;57%

Midland;Sunny;41;W;8;68%

Midland Airpark;Sunny;41;W;8;68%

Midlothian;Sunny;50;SSW;5;52%

Mineola;Sunny;49;SW;4;49%

Mineral Wells;Sunny;47;WSW;10;53%

Mount Pleasant;Sunny;52;SW;8;33%

Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;46;Calm;0;51%

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;48;S;5;58%

Odessa;Sunny;39;W;8;66%

Orange;Sunny;50;Calm;0;53%

Palacios;Cloudy;43;N;6;73%

Palestine;Sunny;46;SW;3;72%

Pampa;Sunny;48;WNW;10;46%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;43;NNW;3;56%

Paris;Sunny;48;W;7;45%

Pecos;Sunny;40;Calm;0;72%

Perryton;Sunny;44;W;3;45%

Plainview;Sunny;42;WSW;9;65%

Pleasanton;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;82%

Port Aransas;Cloudy;45;N;7;68%

Port Isabel;Cloudy;50;NNW;13;60%

Port Lavaca;Cloudy;45;NNE;5;66%

Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;43;ESE;3;70%

Robstown;Cloudy;44;NNE;7;74%

Rockport;Cloudy;44;N;8;70%

Rocksprings;Sunny;45;W;4;59%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;38;SSW;7;72%

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;2;58%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;82%

San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;44;S;3;70%

Seminole;Cloudy;36;W;9;78%

Sherman-Denison;Sunny;48;SSW;10;49%

Snyder;Partly sunny;35;WSW;14;78%

Sonora;Mostly cloudy;41;SW;7;65%

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;9;59%

Sulphur Springs;Sunny;50;SW;10;46%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;13;78%

Temple;Sunny;47;Calm;0;58%

Terrell;Sunny;48;WSW;7;53%

Tyler;Sunny;48;WSW;3;51%

Uvalde;Partly sunny;46;Calm;0;57%

Vernon;Sunny;45;SW;3;64%

Victoria;Cloudy;42;N;2;78%

Waco;Sunny;50;SW;6;52%

Weslaco;Cloudy;47;N;8;61%

Wharton;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;59%

Wichita Falls;Sunny;44;SW;7;62%

Wink;Sunny;39;WSW;6;69%

Zapata;Cloudy;50;W;4;56%

