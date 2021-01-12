TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM CST Tuesday, January 12, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Abilene;Sunny;41;WSW;7;64% Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;40;WSW;9;60% Alice;Cloudy;43;NNE;5;73% Alpine;Sunny;45;Calm;0;37% Amarillo;Sunny;50;W;3;46% Angleton;Cloudy;46;NE;7;62% Arlington;Sunny;46;Calm;0;49% Austin;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;54% Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;49;N;3;49% Bay;Cloudy;45;ENE;5;67% Beaumont;Sunny;47;N;3;61% Beeville;Cloudy;45;E;6;76% Borger;Sunny;41;N;6;59% Bowie;Sunny;47;SSW;10;51% Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;48;SW;7;54% Brenham;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;52% Bridgeport;Sunny;48;W;8;52% Brownsville;Cloudy;51;N;13;60% Brownwood;Partly sunny;43;SW;12;65% Burnet;Sunny;46;SSW;3;60% Canadian;Sunny;43;WNW;7;51% Castroville;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;53% Childress;Sunny;43;SW;5;65% Cleburne;Mostly sunny;46;W;10;53% College Station;Mostly sunny;48;Calm;0;60% Comanche;Cloudy;42;W;9;68% Conroe;Sunny;50;ESE;5;44% Corpus Christi;Cloudy;42;N;10;72% Corsicana;Sunny;48;SW;6;60% Cotulla;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;82% Dalhart;Sunny;41;NNW;5;44% Dallas Love;Sunny;49;N;5;49% Dallas Redbird;Sunny;48;W;7;47% Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunny;48;SW;9;47% Decatur;Sunny;47;SW;13;49% Del Rio;Partly sunny;48;SSE;9;58% Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;46;S;10;56% Denton;Sunny;48;SSW;12;47% Dryden;Partly sunny;40;SW;4;53% Dumas;Sunny;40;NW;10;49% Edinburg;Cloudy;50;N;5;59% El Paso;Sunny;43;NNW;2;41% Ellington;Mostly cloudy;48;NNE;2;57% Falfurrias;Cloudy;42;N;7;66% Fort Hood;Sunny;46;WSW;5;54% Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;48;WSW;9;47% Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny;49;SSW;12;45% Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;50;W;9;42% Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny;48;WSW;8;49% Fredericksburg;Sunny;46;SW;5;51% Gainesville;Sunny;49;WSW;10;45% Galveston;Cloudy;46;N;13;67% Gatesville;Sunny;48;Calm;0;53% Georgetown;Partly sunny;48;Calm;0;49% Giddings;Cloudy;49;S;6;50% Gilmer;Sunny;49;W;5;41% Graham;Sunny;47;SW;6;61% Granbury;Sunny;48;SW;10;51% Grand Prairie;Sunny;46;Calm;0;49% Greenville;Sunny;52;SW;9;46% Guadalupe Pass;Sunny;34;SW;15;58% Hamilton;Mostly cloudy;46;W;7;59% Harlingen;Cloudy;49;N;13;63% Hearne;Partly sunny;43;WSW;3;71% Hebbronville;Cloudy;46;NE;7;49% Henderson;Sunny;48;SSW;5;45% Hereford;Partly sunny;46;WNW;6;50% Hillsboro;Sunny;46;SSW;5;67% Hondo;Mostly cloudy;45;SSW;6;55% Houston;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;49% Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;49;E;7;51% Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;49% Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;55% Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;47;N;3;58% Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;49;N;3;51% Houston Hull;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;56% Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;50;Calm;0;52% Huntsville;Sunny;48;Calm;0;53% Ingleside;Cloudy;43;NE;10;70% Jacksonville;Mostly sunny;45;WNW;2;54% Jasper;Sunny;51;N;3;50% Junction;Sunny;45;WNW;9;53% Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;8;59% Kerrville;Sunny;49;S;6;51% Killeen;Sunny;46;WSW;5;54% Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny;46;WSW;5;54% Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;43;NNE;9;70% La Grange;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;57% Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;47;Calm;0;65% Lancaster;Sunny;50;WSW;5;46% Laredo;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;70% Llano;Sunny;48;SSW;9;49% Longview;Sunny;51;WSW;3;45% Lubbock;Cloudy;38;W;8;69% Lufkin;Sunny;48;WNW;3;60% Mcallen;Cloudy;50;N;13;53% Mcgregor;Sunny;48;N;3;58% Mckinney;Sunny;48;WSW;9;49% Mesquite;Sunny;48;WSW;12;57% Midland;Sunny;41;W;8;68% Midland Airpark;Sunny;41;W;8;68% Midlothian;Sunny;50;SSW;5;52% Mineola;Sunny;49;SW;4;49% Mineral Wells;Sunny;47;WSW;10;53% Mount Pleasant;Sunny;52;SW;8;33% Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;46;Calm;0;51% New Braunfels;Partly sunny;48;S;5;58% Odessa;Sunny;39;W;8;66% Orange;Sunny;50;Calm;0;53% Palacios;Cloudy;43;N;6;73% Palestine;Sunny;46;SW;3;72% Pampa;Sunny;48;WNW;10;46% Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;43;NNW;3;56% Paris;Sunny;48;W;7;45% Pecos;Sunny;40;Calm;0;72% Perryton;Sunny;44;W;3;45% Plainview;Sunny;42;WSW;9;65% Pleasanton;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;82% Port Aransas;Cloudy;45;N;7;68% Port Isabel;Cloudy;50;NNW;13;60% Port Lavaca;Cloudy;45;NNE;5;66% Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;43;ESE;3;70% Robstown;Cloudy;44;NNE;7;74% Rockport;Cloudy;44;N;8;70% Rocksprings;Sunny;45;W;4;59% San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;38;SSW;7;72% San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;2;58% San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;82% San Marcos;Mostly cloudy;44;S;3;70% Seminole;Cloudy;36;W;9;78% Sherman-Denison;Sunny;48;SSW;10;49% Snyder;Partly sunny;35;WSW;14;78% Sonora;Mostly cloudy;41;SW;7;65% Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;43;WSW;9;59% Sulphur Springs;Sunny;50;SW;10;46% Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;13;78% Temple;Sunny;47;Calm;0;58% Terrell;Sunny;48;WSW;7;53% Tyler;Sunny;48;WSW;3;51% Uvalde;Partly sunny;46;Calm;0;57% Vernon;Sunny;45;SW;3;64% Victoria;Cloudy;42;N;2;78% Waco;Sunny;50;SW;6;52% Weslaco;Cloudy;47;N;8;61% Wharton;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;59% Wichita Falls;Sunny;44;SW;7;62% Wink;Sunny;39;WSW;6;69% Zapata;Cloudy;50;W;4;56% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather