TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Saturday, October 10, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Clear;63;SSE;7;77%

Abilene Dyess;Clear;64;SE;5;64%

Alice;Clear;73;Calm;0;87%

Alpine;Clear;63;SW;9;24%

Amarillo;Clear;63;S;5;43%

Angleton;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;5;78%

Arlington;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;81%

Austin;Clear;76;Calm;0;73%

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;74;NE;5;81%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%

Beaumont;Cloudy;70;WNW;10;94%

Beeville;Clear;70;N;2;84%

Borger;Clear;75;S;12;29%

Bowie;Clear;64;Calm;0;96%

Breckenridge;Clear;68;ESE;7;87%

Brenham;Clear;69;W;3;96%

Bridgeport;Clear;63;Calm;0;100%

Brownsville;Clear;77;S;5;93%

Brownwood;Clear;63;Calm;0;87%

Burnet;Clear;71;NE;3;83%

Canadian;Clear;67;S;5;65%

Castroville;Clear;73;NNW;3;69%

Childress;Clear;67;SSE;8;65%

Cleburne;Clear;64;NNW;5;100%

College Station;Clear;72;NNW;7;83%

Comanche;Clear;66;SE;3;100%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;71;NW;7;83%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;76;ESE;6;81%

Corsicana;Clear;68;NNW;6;93%

Cotulla;Clear;78;SE;6;68%

Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;3;25%

Dallas Love;Mostly clear;72;NE;3;78%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;71;NE;5;78%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;69;NNE;6;86%

Decatur;Clear;65;E;3;93%

Del Rio;Clear;72;Calm;0;56%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;68;Calm;0;64%

Denton;Showers;64;NNE;3;93%

Dryden;Clear;71;WNW;2;51%

Dumas;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;31%

Edinburg;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;4;85%

El Paso;Partly cloudy;74;NNW;2;16%

Ellington;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;9;77%

Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;73;SSW;5;88%

Fort Hood;Clear;71;Calm;0;86%

Fort Worth;Mostly clear;69;NNE;3;86%

Fort Worth Alliance;Clear;71;NE;5;78%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;68;NE;3;91%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;65;Calm;0;95%

Fredericksburg;Clear;64;WNW;3;95%

Gainesville;Clear;65;ENE;3;96%

Galveston;Mostly cloudy;75;W;10;75%

Gatesville;Clear;68;Calm;0;88%

Georgetown;Clear;71;NE;3;86%

Giddings;Clear;74;Calm;0;85%

Gilmer;Cloudy;66;NNW;8;91%

Graham;Clear;66;Calm;0;96%

Granbury;Clear;68;SW;3;87%

Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;81%

Greenville;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;72;SW;9;13%

Hamilton;Clear;67;SE;3;100%

Harlingen;Mostly clear;79;S;10;90%

Hearne;Clear;68;Calm;0;92%

Hebbronville;Mostly clear;74;S;3;68%

Henderson;Cloudy;69;NNW;7;85%

Hereford;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;5;30%

Hillsboro;Showers;65;Calm;0;100%

Hondo;Clear;69;N;6;67%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;12;77%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;8;73%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;73;NW;12;77%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly cloudy;69;W;3;92%

Houston Clover;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;3;73%

Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;5;78%

Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;72;NW;5;83%

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;8;76%

Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;8;86%

Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;78;S;3;86%

Jacksonville;Mostly cloudy;66;NNW;4;91%

Jasper;Cloudy;71;WNW;9;91%

Junction;Clear;63;Calm;0;72%

Kellyusa Airport;Clear;72;Calm;0;83%

Kerrville;Clear;62;NNW;3;87%

Killeen;Clear;71;Calm;0;86%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Clear;71;Calm;0;86%

Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;75;S;6;78%

La Grange;Clear;71;Calm;0;97%

Lago Vista;Clear;70;ENE;5;89%

Lancaster;Clear;67;Calm;0;90%

Laredo;Partly cloudy;76;SE;2;74%

Llano;Clear;66;Calm;0;88%

Longview;Cloudy;69;NW;6;85%

Lubbock;Clear;73;SSW;6;39%

Lufkin;Cloudy;70;NW;9;83%

Mcallen;Partly cloudy;78;SE;6;78%

Mcgregor;Cloudy;67;WNW;5;93%

Mckinney;Clear;66;N;5;93%

Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;96%

Midland;Clear;75;SSW;7;39%

Midland Airpark;Clear;75;SSW;7;39%

Midlothian;Clear;66;Calm;0;100%

Mineola;Cloudy;67;N;3;93%

Mineral Wells;Clear;67;SE;5;93%

Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;68;N;6;90%

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;68;NW;12;93%

New Braunfels;Clear;70;Calm;0;83%

Odessa;Clear;73;SSW;8;39%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;71;W;14;88%

Palacios;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%

Palestine;Cloudy;67;NNW;5;98%

Pampa;Clear;64;SSE;9;61%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;63;N;5;51%

Paris;Cloudy;66;NNE;8;96%

Pecos;Partly cloudy;69;WSW;7;15%

Perryton;Clear;56;S;8;61%

Plainview;Mostly clear;60;S;5;47%

Pleasanton;Clear;72;Calm;0;88%

Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;80;SSE;4;87%

Port Isabel;Clear;80;SSW;6;86%

Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;78%

Randolph AFB;Clear;71;Calm;0;86%

Robstown;Mostly cloudy;77;Calm;0;66%

Rockport;Clear;75;S;5;96%

Rocksprings;Mostly clear;65;S;3;55%

San Angelo;Clear;62;SSW;7;69%

San Antonio;Clear;72;N;1;82%

San Antonio Stinson;Clear;72;Calm;0;83%

San Marcos;Clear;69;N;5;89%

Seminole;Clear;67;SW;8;31%

Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;94%

Snyder;Clear;65;S;5;62%

Sonora;Clear;57;Calm;0;82%

Stephenville;Clear;67;Calm;0;90%

Sulphur Springs;Cloudy;67;NNE;5;99%

Sweetwater;Clear;67;SE;8;61%

Temple;Clear;69;Calm;0;96%

Terrell;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;7;93%

Tyler;Mostly cloudy;67;NNW;3;93%

Uvalde;Showers;71;E;3;67%

Vernon;Clear;68;SE;7;83%

Victoria;Partly cloudy;72;E;1;79%

Waco;Clear;65;NNW;3;90%

Weslaco;Mostly cloudy;78;S;8;86%

Wharton;Clear;68;Calm;0;88%

Wichita Falls;Cloudy;66;SSE;7;92%

Wink;Mostly cloudy;68;SE;8;29%

Zapata;Mostly cloudy;72;NNE;1;68%

