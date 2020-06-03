TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CDT Wednesday, June 3, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Mostly clear;73;SSE;10;78%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;72;S;6;73%
Alice;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;5;96%
Alpine;Clear;69;S;3;69%
Amarillo;Clear;69;SSW;7;66%
Angleton;Partly cloudy;76;ESE;5;90%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;3;69%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;76;N;3;76%
Austin Bergstrom;Mostly clear;71;SE;5;96%
Bay;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;98%
Beaumont;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;2;90%
Beeville;Showers;74;ENE;3;100%
Borger;Clear;79;S;12;51%
Bowie;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%
Breckenridge;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;6;78%
Brenham;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;3;89%
Bridgeport;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Brownsville;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;86%
Brownwood;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Burnet;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%
Canadian;Mostly clear;75;SSW;14;67%
Castroville;Mostly clear;72;E;1;93%
Childress;Clear;75;S;12;65%
Cleburne;Partly cloudy;75;S;7;83%
College Station;Mostly cloudy;77;S;7;78%
Comanche;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;100%
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;72;Calm;0;93%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;96%
Corsicana;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;7;79%
Cotulla;Partly cloudy;76;SE;8;97%
Dalhart;Partly cloudy;73;NNW;6;43%
Dallas Love;Partly cloudy;81;SSE;7;62%
Dallas Redbird;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;5;68%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;8;71%
Decatur;Partly cloudy;75;SSE;5;73%
Del Rio;Partly cloudy;79;ESE;10;73%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;77;E;12;76%
Denton;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;78%
Dryden;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;9;64%
Dumas;Clear;71;S;8;49%
Edinburg;Partly cloudy;76;NNE;0;94%
El Paso;Partly cloudy;82;WNW;2;24%
Ellington;Partly cloudy;75;ESE;5;88%
Falfurrias;Partly cloudy;74;ENE;1;95%
Fort Hood;Partly cloudy;75;S;3;75%
Fort Worth;Partly cloudy;76;S;7;76%
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly cloudy;78;S;8;68%
Fort Worth Nas;Partly cloudy;77;S;5;71%
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;80%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;96%
Gainesville;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;85%
Galveston;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;10;84%
Gatesville;Partly cloudy;73;S;5;77%
Georgetown;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;79%
Giddings;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;81%
Gilmer;Cloudy;71;Calm;0;92%
Graham;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;84%
Granbury;Partly cloudy;77;Calm;0;76%
Grand Prairie;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;3;69%
Greenville;Mostly cloudy;79;SSE;5;83%
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly clear;71;NE;8;57%
Hamilton;Partly cloudy;71;S;3;100%
Harlingen;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%
Hearne;Partly cloudy;76;SE;3;85%
Hebbronville;Partly cloudy;73;ESE;3;96%
Henderson;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;84%
Hereford;Mostly clear;74;WSW;8;54%
Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;6;78%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;73;ENE;3;93%
Houston;Partly cloudy;78;ESE;1;78%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;78;SSE;3;75%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly cloudy;77;ESE;1;85%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Houston Clover;Partly cloudy;77;SSE;5;78%
Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;80%
Houston Hull;Partly cloudy;77;SE;7;87%
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;78;S;5;75%
Huntsville;Partly cloudy;79;S;6;66%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;5;97%
Jacksonville;Partly cloudy;71;SSE;2;90%
Jasper;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;95%
Junction;Mostly clear;72;SE;3;87%
Kellyusa Airport;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;69;SE;3;91%
Killeen;Partly cloudy;75;S;3;75%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;75;S;3;75%
Kingsville Nas;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;93%
La Grange;Partly cloudy;73;S;5;98%
Lago Vista;Partly cloudy;73;S;3;88%
Lancaster;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;90%
Laredo;Partly cloudy;78;SSE;5;79%
Llano;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;93%
Longview;Cloudy;73;NE;1;85%
Lubbock;Mostly clear;73;SSE;8;64%
Lufkin;Partly cloudy;74;SE;5;87%
Mcallen;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;86%
Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;74;S;6;84%
Mckinney;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;6;79%
Mesquite;Partly cloudy;73;SSE;3;91%
Midland;Clear;74;S;9;61%
Midland Airpark;Clear;74;S;9;61%
Midlothian;Partly cloudy;74;SSE;3;84%
Mineola;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;3;85%
Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;70;SE;5;89%
Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;91%
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;74;SE;3;84%
New Braunfels;Partly cloudy;74;S;5;87%
Odessa;Clear;75;SSE;13;59%
Orange;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;93%
Palacios;Partly cloudy;78;E;5;86%
Palestine;Partly cloudy;76;SE;5;81%
Pampa;Partly cloudy;73;S;15;66%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Partly cloudy;73;SW;10;60%
Paris;Cloudy;73;SE;7;90%
Pecos;Mostly cloudy;77;ESE;17;58%
Perryton;Cloudy;73;SSW;8;61%
Plainview;Clear;71;S;12;65%
Pleasanton;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;94%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;81;SE;5;88%
Port Isabel;Partly cloudy;80;SE;4;84%
Port Lavaca;Partly cloudy;80;ESE;3;90%
Randolph AFB;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;76;ESE;3;91%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;79;SE;8;84%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;71;SE;7;93%
San Angelo;Clear;75;SSE;9;73%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;1;95%
San Antonio Stinson;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;100%
San Marcos;Partly cloudy;71;SE;3;100%
Seminole;Clear;72;SSE;8;64%
Sherman-Denison;Partly cloudy;76;SE;7;80%
Snyder;Mostly clear;74;SSE;10;68%
Sonora;Mostly clear;72;Calm;0;88%
Stephenville;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;86%
Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;3;86%
Sweetwater;Mostly clear;73;SSE;10;79%
Temple;Partly cloudy;76;S;8;81%
Terrell;Partly cloudy;78;Calm;0;75%
Tyler;Partly cloudy;75;SE;2;80%
Uvalde;Mostly clear;72;ENE;6;100%
Vernon;Mostly clear;75;S;9;74%
Victoria;Partly cloudy;74;E;1;93%
Waco;Partly cloudy;78;S;9;73%
Weslaco;Partly cloudy;75;Calm;0;90%
Wharton;Partly cloudy;73;Calm;0;91%
Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;73;S;10;77%
Wink;Cloudy;78;SE;15;53%
Zapata;Partly cloudy;75;SE;5;90%
