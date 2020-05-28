TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Thursday, May 28, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Clear;67;S;5;81%
Abilene Dyess;Clear;66;SSE;7;75%
Alice;Mostly clear;78;ENE;16;86%
Alpine;Clear;66;S;6;25%
Amarillo;Mostly clear;64;NE;3;44%
Angleton;Showers;69;N;6;86%
Arlington;Partly cloudy;70;S;5;73%
Austin;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;7;82%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;67;SSE;8;90%
Bay;Showers;71;ENE;12;86%
Beaumont;Cloudy;71;SSW;6;68%
Beeville;Showers;70;E;10;100%
Borger;Mostly clear;69;NE;3;33%
Bowie;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;90%
Breckenridge;Mostly clear;67;Calm;0;86%
Brenham;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;96%
Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;96%
Brownsville;Clear;79;SE;8;84%
Brownwood;Mostly clear;64;SSE;7;93%
Burnet;Mostly cloudy;65;ESE;6;93%
Canadian;Clear;56;Calm;0;84%
Castroville;Mostly cloudy;68;N;3;85%
Childress;Clear;70;E;7;56%
Cleburne;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;9;100%
College Station;Mostly clear;65;Calm;0;90%
Comanche;Clear;64;S;12;93%
Conroe;Rain;67;SSW;6;84%
Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;80;E;14;87%
Corsicana;Mostly clear;69;S;9;83%
Cotulla;Mostly cloudy;82;E;15;71%
Dalhart;Mostly clear;64;NE;7;49%
Dallas Love;Mostly cloudy;76;S;9;55%
Dallas Redbird;Mostly clear;71;S;8;68%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly clear;74;S;10;59%
Decatur;Mostly cloudy;68;E;3;76%
Del Rio;Clear;84;E;14;54%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Clear;82;E;16;58%
Denton;Mostly cloudy;73;ESE;3;63%
Dryden;Clear;75;ENE;6;52%
Dumas;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;51%
Edinburg;Clear;78;SE;7;82%
El Paso;Clear;83;NE;2;15%
Ellington;Mostly cloudy;70;ESE;12;82%
Falfurrias;Clear;75;E;8;82%
Fort Hood;Mostly clear;66;S;10;88%
Fort Worth;Mostly clear;70;S;6;67%
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;3;63%
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly clear;70;S;8;71%
Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;64;Calm;0;89%
Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy;64;Calm;0;98%
Gainesville;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;87%
Galveston;Mostly clear;74;NNW;12;76%
Gatesville;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;93%
Georgetown;Cloudy;64;SSE;8;93%
Giddings;Thunderstorms;67;S;6;85%
Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;9;72%
Graham;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;92%
Granbury;Clear;68;Calm;0;83%
Grand Prairie;Mostly clear;70;S;5;73%
Greenville;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;77%
Guadalupe Pass;Clear;73;ENE;23;19%
Hamilton;Clear;65;S;9;100%
Harlingen;Clear;76;ESE;7;90%
Hearne;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;90%
Hebbronville;Clear;75;ENE;9;74%
Henderson;Clear;67;Calm;0;80%
Hereford;Mostly clear;62;NE;5;47%
Hillsboro;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;8;100%
Hondo;Thunderstorms;70;NNE;9;83%
Houston;Cloudy;69;SSE;2;84%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly cloudy;70;SE;13;81%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly cloudy;69;SSE;2;88%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Clear;67;Calm;0;95%
Houston Clover;Clear;71;SSE;15;78%
Houston Hooks;Clear;66;Calm;0;81%
Houston Hull;Clear;69;SE;9;86%
Houston Intercontinental;Clear;69;S;6;72%
Huntsville;Mostly clear;67;S;12;81%
Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;81;ENE;13;82%
Jacksonville;Mostly clear;67;SW;3;84%
Jasper;Clear;67;Calm;0;90%
Junction;Clear;67;ENE;3;93%
Kellyusa Airport;Clear;72;NNW;13;86%
Kerrville;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;90%
Killeen;Mostly clear;66;S;10;88%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly cloudy;66;S;10;88%
Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;78;ENE;12;86%
La Grange;Mostly clear;71;SSE;7;83%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;65;E;7;98%
Lancaster;Mostly clear;68;SSW;7;83%
Laredo;Clear;82;SW;7;71%
Llano;Mostly cloudy;66;Calm;0;93%
Longview;Mostly clear;70;SSW;5;79%
Lubbock;Clear;67;ENE;4;65%
Lufkin;Clear;67;SW;3;84%
Mcallen;Clear;78;ESE;10;81%
Mcgregor;Partly cloudy;66;SSE;6;93%
Mckinney;Cloudy;70;ENE;3;81%
Mesquite;Mostly clear;69;S;9;81%
Midland;Clear;73;ESE;7;49%
Midland Airpark;Clear;73;ESE;7;49%
Midlothian;Cloudy;67;S;6;91%
Mineola;Mostly clear;68;SSW;3;79%
Mineral Wells;Clear;65;SE;7;90%
Mount Pleasant;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;92%
Nacogdoches;Partly cloudy;68;SW;3;78%
New Braunfels;Mostly clear;69;E;9;80%
Odessa;Clear;75;E;13;36%
Orange;Partly cloudy;72;WSW;7;66%
Palacios;Rain;71;NE;17;78%
Palestine;Partly cloudy;65;S;5;95%
Pampa;Clear;60;NNE;5;62%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;61;Calm;0;47%
Paris;Mostly cloudy;67;SSE;6;93%
Pecos;Clear;80;E;10;25%
Perryton;Mostly clear;52;N;7;65%
Plainview;Clear;63;ENE;6;46%
Pleasanton;Mostly clear;74;SSE;20;74%
Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;80;ENE;13;83%
Port Isabel;Clear;80;SE;8;82%
Port Lavaca;Thunderstorms;74;NNE;7;79%
Randolph AFB;Mostly cloudy;74;ESE;7;86%
Robstown;Mostly cloudy;79;NE;14;87%
Rockport;Mostly cloudy;80;NE;18;76%
Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;67;ESE;6;84%
San Angelo;Clear;68;Calm;0;81%
San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;72;SE;3;84%
San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;89%
San Marcos;Mostly clear;66;ENE;5;93%
Seminole;Clear;67;Calm;0;45%
Sherman-Denison;Cloudy;69;SE;3;83%
Snyder;Clear;70;Calm;0;53%
Sonora;Clear;68;Calm;0;77%
Stephenville;Clear;65;SSE;8;84%
Sulphur Springs;Partly cloudy;68;Calm;0;90%
Sweetwater;Clear;68;Calm;0;66%
Temple;Mostly cloudy;66;SSE;8;100%
Terrell;Thunderstorms;70;S;10;78%
Tyler;Clear;67;SW;3;82%
Uvalde;Clear;73;ESE;10;77%
Vernon;Partly cloudy;69;ESE;3;71%
Victoria;Thunderstorms;71;ENE;6;82%
Waco;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;9;87%
Weslaco;Mostly clear;78;SE;10;83%
Wharton;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;13;83%
Wichita Falls;Partly cloudy;68;ESE;6;74%
Wink;Clear;79;ESE;12;25%
Zapata;Clear;75;SE;8;77%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather