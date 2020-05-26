TX Current Conditions

TX Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM CDT Tuesday, May 26, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Abilene;Rain;65;Calm;0;90%

Abilene Dyess;Showers;64;ESE;8;82%

Alice;Thunderstorms;75;NNE;8;90%

Alpine;Clear;63;NNE;8;60%

Amarillo;Clear;51;W;3;93%

Angleton;Mostly clear;74;NE;5;81%

Arlington;Clear;65;W;5;100%

Austin;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;86%

Austin Bergstrom;Thunderstorms;70;SE;14;89%

Bay;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;5;86%

Beaumont;Mostly cloudy;74;N;2;62%

Beeville;Thunderstorms;74;N;10;88%

Borger;Clear;60;NNE;3;59%

Bowie;Mostly clear;66;NW;8;90%

Breckenridge;Thunderstorms;67;Calm;0;82%

Brenham;Showers;71;NNE;3;88%

Bridgeport;Mostly cloudy;64;WNW;6;100%

Brownsville;Cloudy;81;E;6;76%

Brownwood;Thunderstorms;64;W;7;93%

Burnet;Mostly cloudy;71;Calm;0;80%

Canadian;Clear;53;Calm;0;94%

Castroville;Partly cloudy;66;SE;6;94%

Childress;Cloudy;60;NNW;6;83%

Cleburne;Clear;64;WNW;6;100%

College Station;Mostly cloudy;70;NNE;8;81%

Comanche;Cloudy;66;NNW;3;93%

Conroe;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;89%

Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;79;ENE;7;78%

Corsicana;Clear;64;NW;3;89%

Cotulla;Thunderstorms;73;NNE;12;77%

Dalhart;Clear;52;Calm;0;68%

Dallas Love;Clear;66;WSW;3;89%

Dallas Redbird;Clear;65;W;6;90%

Dallas/Ft Worth;Clear;66;W;9;93%

Decatur;Partly cloudy;64;W;3;94%

Del Rio;Clear;72;N;5;87%

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly cloudy;71;NW;6;89%

Denton;Clear;64;W;6;89%

Dryden;Clear;65;NE;3;79%

Dumas;Clear;49;Calm;0;74%

Edinburg;Showers;80;ESE;4;80%

El Paso;Clear;68;E;7;39%

Ellington;Cloudy;77;NNW;9;69%

Falfurrias;Showers;74;E;6;87%

Fort Hood;Mostly cloudy;68;ENE;6;79%

Fort Worth;Clear;64;W;3;100%

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;67;W;6;86%

Fort Worth Nas;Clear;66;WNW;6;89%

Fort Worth Spinks;Clear;64;W;5;92%

Fredericksburg;Mostly clear;66;N;6;95%

Gainesville;Mostly clear;64;NW;9;95%

Galveston;Mostly clear;79;E;6;78%

Gatesville;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;82%

Georgetown;Partly cloudy;70;E;7;81%

Giddings;Thunderstorms;70;NW;9;83%

Gilmer;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;3;95%

Graham;Mostly clear;63;W;6;90%

Granbury;Clear;65;WNW;3;89%

Grand Prairie;Clear;65;W;5;100%

Greenville;Mostly clear;68;W;5;100%

Guadalupe Pass;Clear;56;NE;28;61%

Hamilton;Partly cloudy;67;Calm;0;95%

Harlingen;Mostly cloudy;78;SE;10;90%

Hearne;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;88%

Hebbronville;Thunderstorms;73;ENE;10;92%

Henderson;Mostly cloudy;64;WSW;3;96%

Hereford;Mostly clear;49;WNW;8;94%

Hillsboro;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;100%

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;66;S;8;93%

Houston;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;2;71%

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly cloudy;77;N;7;66%

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cloudy;74;NNE;2;71%

Houston / Southwest Airport;Cloudy;74;NNE;3;78%

Houston Clover;Clear;78;NNE;6;61%

Houston Hooks;Cloudy;73;NE;7;73%

Houston Hull;Mostly cloudy;74;N;9;81%

Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;75;NNW;3;70%

Huntsville;Clear;68;Calm;0;87%

Ingleside;Clear;80;E;7;81%

Jacksonville;Clear;62;WSW;2;96%

Jasper;Mostly cloudy;69;Calm;0;95%

Junction;Mostly cloudy;69;N;3;89%

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;70;SSE;13;93%

Kerrville;Partly cloudy;66;NNW;14;90%

Killeen;Mostly cloudy;68;ENE;6;79%

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;68;ENE;6;79%

Kingsville Nas;Cloudy;76;E;5;87%

La Grange;Thunderstorms;71;NNW;10;100%

Lago Vista;Mostly cloudy;68;NNE;6;94%

Lancaster;Clear;62;Calm;0;96%

Laredo;Cloudy;78;NE;6;82%

Llano;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;88%

Longview;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;3;96%

Lubbock;Mostly clear;54;NW;5;91%

Lufkin;Clear;66;Calm;0;89%

Mcallen;Mostly clear;81;ESE;16;73%

Mcgregor;Mostly cloudy;65;Calm;0;93%

Mckinney;Mostly clear;65;NW;5;93%

Mesquite;Mostly clear;64;W;3;100%

Midland;Partly cloudy;62;N;10;78%

Midland Airpark;Partly cloudy;62;N;10;78%

Midlothian;Clear;63;Calm;0;100%

Mineola;Mostly clear;64;WSW;3;94%

Mineral Wells;Partly cloudy;63;W;6;93%

Mount Pleasant;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;7;91%

Nacogdoches;Mostly clear;65;WNW;5;93%

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy;72;ENE;13;81%

Odessa;Clear;62;NNE;8;74%

Orange;Mostly cloudy;73;Calm;0;91%

Palacios;Mostly cloudy;73;NE;4;87%

Palestine;Clear;61;Calm;0;100%

Pampa;Clear;50;WNW;7;88%

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Clear;46;W;7;87%

Paris;Mostly cloudy;66;W;8;93%

Pecos;Clear;67;NE;6;56%

Perryton;Clear;46;NW;5;87%

Plainview;Mostly clear;51;WNW;6;94%

Pleasanton;Thunderstorms;69;SSE;13;92%

Port Aransas;Clear;81;ENE;10;81%

Port Isabel;Mostly cloudy;81;ESE;8;79%

Port Lavaca;Mostly cloudy;76;NE;9;83%

Randolph AFB;Cloudy;68;ESE;15;93%

Robstown;Cloudy;76;Calm;0;83%

Rockport;Clear;81;E;17;68%

Rocksprings;Partly cloudy;63;NE;4;97%

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;66;WNW;5;83%

San Antonio;Cloudy;69;ESE;3;91%

San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;68;E;9;96%

San Marcos;Cloudy;70;E;13;88%

Seminole;Clear;59;Calm;0;75%

Sherman-Denison;Clear;64;WNW;6;96%

Snyder;Partly cloudy;63;N;9;79%

Sonora;Clear;64;Calm;0;87%

Stephenville;Mostly cloudy;65;NNW;5;86%

Sulphur Springs;Mostly clear;65;WSW;6;100%

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;96%

Temple;Mostly cloudy;66;N;3;96%

Terrell;Clear;63;WSW;6;96%

Tyler;Mostly clear;64;W;2;97%

Uvalde;Cloudy;68;SE;4;90%

Vernon;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;10;74%

Victoria;Cloudy;72;NNE;6;78%

Waco;Cloudy;64;W;6;89%

Weslaco;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;9;81%

Wharton;Mostly cloudy;70;N;3;81%

Wichita Falls;Clear;64;NNW;16;70%

Wink;Clear;66;NNE;12;58%

Zapata;Thunderstorms;78;NNE;12;85%

_____

