TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM CST Wednesday, March 4, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Abilene;Rain;52;N;12;100%
Abilene Dyess;Rain;52;N;13;81%
Alice;Showers;70;NNE;7;100%
Alpine;Clear;43;SSW;3;79%
Amarillo;Cloudy;43;NNE;5;67%
Angleton;Fog;69;N;6;96%
Arlington;Rain;58;N;7;79%
Austin;Cloudy;68;Calm;0;78%
Austin Bergstrom;Cloudy;67;ENE;7;84%
Bay;Showers;71;Calm;0;100%
Beaumont;Cloudy;68;ENE;5;100%
Beeville;Showers;70;NE;6;100%
Borger;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;55%
Bowie;Cloudy;58;ENE;3;73%
Breckenridge;Rain;55;Calm;0;82%
Brenham;Cloudy;69;NE;5;93%
Bridgeport;Rain;55;Calm;0;72%
Brownsville;Cloudy;72;E;6;93%
Brownwood;Cloudy;57;NE;8;76%
Burnet;Cloudy;62;ENE;13;83%
Canadian;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;3;80%
Castroville;Cloudy;71;E;9;82%
Childress;Showers;51;NNE;3;96%
Cleburne;Showers;57;NNW;10;87%
College Station;Cloudy;70;ENE;7;87%
Comanche;Cloudy;55;NE;8;93%
Conroe;Cloudy;70;NE;5;87%
Corpus Christi;Cloudy;72;SE;7;93%
Corsicana;Cloudy;62;NE;9;86%
Cotulla;Cloudy;71;ESE;9;89%
Dalhart;Mostly cloudy;33;NNW;7;63%
Dallas Love;Showers;60;NE;9;72%
Dallas Redbird;Rain;60;NE;9;72%
Dallas/Ft Worth;Rain;59;NE;8;74%
Decatur;Rain;55;NE;10;74%
Del Rio;Thunderstorms;62;WNW;32;86%
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Thunderstorms;66;S;3;93%
Denton;Cloudy;56;NNE;6;74%
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;55;NNW;10;68%
Dumas;Mostly cloudy;35;NW;5;64%
Edinburg;Cloudy;74;E;6;93%
El Paso;Rain;43;WSW;8;89%
Ellington;Fog;68;NNE;5;100%
Falfurrias;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;90%
Fort Hood;Cloudy;63;NE;3;87%
Fort Worth;Thunderstorms;56;W;3;80%
Fort Worth Alliance;Rain;58;NE;10;69%
Fort Worth Nas;Rain;60;N;6;68%
Fort Worth Spinks;Showers;57;N;10;82%
Fredericksburg;Cloudy;63;E;10;83%
Gainesville;Cloudy;54;NE;6;78%
Galveston;Showers;70;ESE;5;100%
Gatesville;Cloudy;63;ENE;7;82%
Georgetown;Cloudy;64;NE;6;87%
Giddings;Cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%
Gilmer;Cloudy;58;NNE;8;81%
Graham;Rain;55;E;3;76%
Granbury;Cloudy;56;NNW;9;84%
Grand Prairie;Rain;58;N;7;79%
Greenville;Showers;61;ENE;6;67%
Guadalupe Pass;Fog;36;WSW;21;100%
Hamilton;Cloudy;58;NE;10;79%
Harlingen;Cloudy;73;SE;10;93%
Hearne;Cloudy;68;E;3;89%
Hebbronville;Showers;69;E;5;96%
Henderson;Cloudy;60;ENE;7;93%
Hereford;Cloudy;45;NNE;12;71%
Hillsboro;Showers;61;NNE;12;91%
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;67;E;8;86%
Houston;Cloudy;68;NE;6;100%
Houston (Hobby Airport);Showers;70;ENE;9;89%
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Showers;69;ENE;7;97%
Houston / Southwest Airport;Showers;68;ENE;8;100%
Houston Clover;Cloudy;70;ENE;7;88%
Houston Hooks;Cloudy;68;NE;7;93%
Houston Hull;Cloudy;71;NE;6;89%
Houston Intercontinental;Cloudy;70;NNE;7;89%
Huntsville;Showers;69;E;3;83%
Ingleside;Showers;71;SSE;8;98%
Jacksonville;Cloudy;63;NE;6;96%
Jasper;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;95%
Junction;Cloudy;64;ENE;12;69%
Kellyusa Airport;Cloudy;69;ENE;5;87%
Kerrville;Mostly cloudy;64;ESE;7;89%
Killeen;Cloudy;63;NE;3;87%
Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;63;NE;3;87%
Kingsville Nas;Showers;73;SE;6;90%
La Grange;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;94%
Lago Vista;Cloudy;64;ENE;8;90%
Lancaster;Showers;58;E;5;80%
Laredo;Showers;68;SE;1;74%
Llano;Cloudy;64;E;6;77%
Longview;Showers;61;NE;5;80%
Lubbock;Cloudy;46;E;10;90%
Lufkin;Cloudy;68;ENE;9;87%
Mcallen;Cloudy;74;ENE;5;87%
Mcgregor;Showers;62;NNE;10;89%
Mckinney;Showers;58;NE;8;71%
Mesquite;Showers;57;NNE;8;83%
Midland;Cloudy;49;E;15;96%
Midland Airpark;Cloudy;49;E;15;96%
Midlothian;Cloudy;58;NE;9;84%
Mineola;Cloudy;59;NE;5;82%
Mineral Wells;Showers;57;ENE;8;68%
Mount Pleasant;Cloudy;61;NE;7;71%
Nacogdoches;Cloudy;66;N;6;93%
New Braunfels;Cloudy;68;NE;7;87%
Odessa;Cloudy;47;ENE;12;92%
Orange;Showers;72;Calm;0;94%
Palacios;Showers;71;E;6;93%
Palestine;Cloudy;66;NE;6;94%
Pampa;Cloudy;40;N;9;76%
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;70%
Paris;Cloudy;56;NE;9;74%
Pecos;Cloudy;49;WSW;8;93%
Perryton;Mostly cloudy;34;NW;8;71%
Plainview;Cloudy;44;ENE;8;98%
Pleasanton;Cloudy;68;ENE;6;85%
Port Aransas;Showers;67;ESE;7;99%
Port Isabel;Showers;70;ESE;8;92%
Port Lavaca;Showers;70;ESE;7;97%
Randolph AFB;Cloudy;68;ENE;6;93%
Robstown;Cloudy;71;ESE;7;93%
Rockport;Showers;71;E;7;86%
Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy;61;ESE;10;100%
San Angelo;Thunderstorms;52;NNE;22;89%
San Antonio;Cloudy;68;ENE;5;92%
San Antonio Stinson;Cloudy;68;ENE;7;89%
San Marcos;Cloudy;67;ENE;7;90%
Seminole;Showers;46;Calm;0;97%
Sherman-Denison;Showers;56;E;8;71%
Snyder;Showers;49;NNE;9;100%
Sonora;Cloudy;52;N;17;93%
Stephenville;Cloudy;54;NNE;10;85%
Sulphur Springs;Showers;58;ENE;5;74%
Sweetwater;Showers;50;N;8;100%
Temple;Cloudy;64;ENE;9;93%
Terrell;Cloudy;60;NE;9;74%
Tyler;Cloudy;62;NE;9;81%
Uvalde;Mostly cloudy;67;ESE;9;93%
Vernon;Rain;54;N;5;92%
Victoria;Cloudy;69;NE;5;96%
Waco;Cloudy;63;NNE;10;80%
Weslaco;Cloudy;72;E;3;91%
Wharton;Cloudy;69;Calm;0;92%
Wichita Falls;Rain;53;NNE;12;88%
Wink;Rain;50;N;11;90%
Zapata;Cloudy;73;ESE;5;90%
