TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 22, 2022

_____

946 FPUS54 KCRP 230708 AAA

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

TXZ343-231015-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 19.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around

20 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-231015-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds 30 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

18.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ243-231015-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ234-231015-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, brisk and much colder. Near steady

temperature around 19. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 2 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ239-231015-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 9 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values

around 20 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ242-231015-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 13.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as

15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ342-231015-

Coastal Kleberg-

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Brisk and

much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 8 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around

20 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-231015-

Kleberg Islands-

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 30s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 11.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values in the

mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-231015-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

around 20. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-231015-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 19. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 4 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ245-231015-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much colder with lows around

19. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-231015-

Aransas Islands-

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. North winds around 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

6 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 14.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values

around 20.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values

around 20 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-231015-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, brisk and much colder with lows around

18. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-231015-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, brisk and much colder with lows around

17. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 2 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ247-231015-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, brisk and much colder. Near steady

temperature around 20. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 2 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ347-231015-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much colder. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

3 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 16.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-231015-

Calhoun Islands-

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 6 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Brisk, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 20 to

25 mph, becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Wind chill values

as low as 14.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

13.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 19.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-231015-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, brisk and much colder. Near steady

temperature around 19. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 above in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ232-231015-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, brisk and much colder with lows around

18. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

2 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 3 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ241-231015-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 above in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ231-231015-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 19.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 4 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 11.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ240-231015-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 7 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 11.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values around 20 in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ229-231015-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

9 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 14 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ230-231015-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

108 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022

...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 4 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 6 above in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values

as low as 15 in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

EMF

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather