TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

007 FPUS54 KCRP 082042

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

TXZ343-091045-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-091045-

Nueces Islands-

Including the city of Port Aransas

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-091045-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ234-091045-

Victoria-

Including the cities of Victoria and Bloomington

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ239-091045-

Webb-

Including the cities of Laredo, Bruni, and Orvil

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ242-091045-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ342-091045-

Coastal Kleberg-

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-091045-

Kleberg Islands-

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ344-091045-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ244-091045-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ245-091045-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ345-091045-

Aransas Islands-

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ346-091045-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ246-091045-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio and Woodsboro

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ247-091045-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Long Mott

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ347-091045-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Seadrift, Port Lavaca, and Port O Connor

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-091045-

Calhoun Islands-

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

and much cooler with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-091045-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ232-091045-

Bee-

Including the cities of Beeville, Skidmore, Pettus, and Pawnee

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ241-091045-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice, Orange Grove, and Premont

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ231-091045-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ240-091045-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ229-091045-

La Salle-

Including the cities of Cotulla and Encinal

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ230-091045-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

242 PM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TC/TE

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather