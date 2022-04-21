TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

610 FPUS54 KCRP 210819

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

TXZ343-212200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Windy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ443-212200-

Nueces Islands-

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ243-212200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Windy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ234-212200-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Windy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ239-212200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ242-212200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ342-212200-

Coastal Kleberg-

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Windy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ442-212200-

Kleberg Islands-

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Windy with

lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Windy with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ344-212200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ244-212200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Windy with

highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ245-212200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ345-212200-

Aransas Islands-

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ346-212200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ246-212200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ247-212200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Windy with

highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ347-212200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Windy with

highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ447-212200-

Calhoun Islands-

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ233-212200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ232-212200-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ241-212200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy

with lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ231-212200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ240-212200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Windy

with lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ229-212200-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy, hot

with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ230-212200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

319 AM CDT Thu Apr 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 15 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy with

highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Windy with highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TE/PH

