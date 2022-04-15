TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 14, 2022

362 FPUS54 KCRP 150850

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecast Product for South Texas

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

TXZ343-152200-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ443-152200-

Nueces Islands-

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ243-152200-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows around 70.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ234-152200-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ239-152200-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ242-152200-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ342-152200-

Coastal Kleberg-

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ442-152200-

Kleberg Islands-

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ344-152200-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ244-152200-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ245-152200-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ345-152200-

Aransas Islands-

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ346-152200-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of rain this morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ246-152200-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ247-152200-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ347-152200-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight

chance of rain this morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ447-152200-

Calhoun Islands-

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight

chance of rain this morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ233-152200-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ232-152200-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain this morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ241-152200-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ231-152200-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ240-152200-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ229-152200-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Hot with

highs around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ230-152200-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

350 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

85/87

