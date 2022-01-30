TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 29, 2022 _____ 589 FPUS54 KCRP 300914 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 TXZ343-302230- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ443-302230- Nueces Islands- 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ243-302230- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ234-302230- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ239-302230- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light southeast winds. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ242-302230- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ342-302230- Coastal Kleberg- 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ442-302230- Kleberg Islands- 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ344-302230- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ244-302230- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ245-302230- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ345-302230- Aransas Islands- 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ346-302230- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ246-302230- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ247-302230- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ347-302230- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows around 40. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ447-302230- Calhoun Islands- 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of showers 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain after midnight. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Windy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ233-302230- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ232-302230- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ241-302230- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light rain. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ231-302230- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ240-302230- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ229-302230- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ TXZ230-302230- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 314 AM CST Sun Jan 30 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ LS\/TE _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather