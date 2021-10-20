TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

_____

145 FPUS54 KCRP 200827

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

TXZ343-202145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ443-202145-

Nueces Islands-

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ243-202145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

$$

TXZ234-202145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ239-202145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 90. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ242-202145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ342-202145-

Coastal Kleberg-

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ442-202145-

Kleberg Islands-

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

northeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ344-202145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light south

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ244-202145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light east winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

$$

TXZ245-202145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ345-202145-

Aransas Islands-

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ346-202145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ246-202145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

north winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ247-202145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ347-202145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light

east winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ447-202145-

Calhoun Islands-

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ233-202145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

north winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ232-202145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ241-202145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light east

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ231-202145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ240-202145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ229-202145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ230-202145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

327 AM CDT Wed Oct 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

JCP/MCZ

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather