TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Nueces Islands-

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy

late in the night. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Kleberg Islands-

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

6 AM CDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 60. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Aransas Islands-

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Calhoun Islands-

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Light north

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

313 PM CDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light east winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

