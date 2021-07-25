TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 24, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Nueces Islands-

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light

southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Kleberg-

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Kleberg Islands-

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light south

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Aransas Islands-

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Calhoun Islands-

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light south

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light south

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

249 AM CDT Sun Jul 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

