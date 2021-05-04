TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 3, 2021 _____ 470 FPUS54 KCRP 040852 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 TXZ343-042145- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ443-042145- Nueces Islands- 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ243-042145- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ234-042145- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ239-042145- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ242-042145- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ342-042145- Coastal Kleberg- 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ442-042145- Kleberg Islands- 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ344-042145- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ244-042145- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ245-042145- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ345-042145- Aransas Islands- 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ346-042145- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ246-042145- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light north winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ247-042145- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ347-042145- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Cooler. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ447-042145- Calhoun Islands- 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ233-042145- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ232-042145- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ241-042145- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ231-042145- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ240-042145- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ229-042145- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. $$ TXZ230-042145- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 352 AM CDT Tue May 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ EMF/87 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather