Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

TXZ343-192130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ443-192130-

Nueces Islands-

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ243-192130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ234-192130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ239-192130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ242-192130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ342-192130-

Coastal Kleberg-

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ442-192130-

Kleberg Islands-

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ344-192130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ244-192130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ245-192130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ345-192130-

Aransas Islands-

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ346-192130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ246-192130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ247-192130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ347-192130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ447-192130-

Calhoun Islands-

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ233-192130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ232-192130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ241-192130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ231-192130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ240-192130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph increasing

to northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ229-192130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs around 80. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ230-192130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

309 AM CDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warmer.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

