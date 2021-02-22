TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021

019 FPUS54 KCRP 220956 AAA

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains...UPDATED

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

TXZ343-222215-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-222215-

Nueces Islands-

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-222215-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ234-222215-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ239-222215-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ242-222215-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ342-222215-

Coastal Kleberg-

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-222215-

Kleberg Islands-

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ344-222215-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-222215-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-222215-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-222215-

Aransas Islands-

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-222215-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-222215-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs around 70. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ247-222215-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-222215-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-222215-

Calhoun Islands-

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning, then

patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ233-222215-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

40. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ232-222215-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-222215-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ231-222215-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ240-222215-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ229-222215-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ230-222215-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

356 AM CST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light southeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

