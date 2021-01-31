TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

TXZ343-312300-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ443-312300-

Nueces Islands-

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ243-312300-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ234-312300-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ239-312300-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ242-312300-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ342-312300-

Coastal Kleberg-

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ442-312300-

Kleberg Islands-

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ344-312300-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ244-312300-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ245-312300-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ345-312300-

Aransas Islands-

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ346-312300-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ246-312300-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ247-312300-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light northeast

winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ347-312300-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ447-312300-

Calhoun Islands-

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ233-312300-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ232-312300-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ241-312300-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light northeast winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ231-312300-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ240-312300-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light east

winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ229-312300-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ230-312300-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

403 AM CST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

