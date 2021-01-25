TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 24, 2021

_____

327 FPUS54 KCRP 250940

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

TXZ343-252245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ443-252245-

Nueces Islands-

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ243-252245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ234-252245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early in the morning,

then cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ239-252245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ242-252245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ342-252245-

Coastal Kleberg-

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs around 70. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ442-252245-

Kleberg Islands-

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-252245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ244-252245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers

early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ245-252245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ345-252245-

Aransas Islands-

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ346-252245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ246-252245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ247-252245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early in the morning,

then cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the morning.

Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ347-252245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning, then a slight

chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-252245-

Calhoun Islands-

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ233-252245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers early in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ232-252245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ241-252245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ231-252245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10

to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ240-252245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 15

mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ229-252245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ230-252245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

340 AM CST Mon Jan 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10

to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TMT/BF

_____

