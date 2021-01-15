TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

TXZ343-161100-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-161100-

Nueces Islands-

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-161100-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings 25 to 35 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-161100-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-161100-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ242-161100-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings 25 to 35 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ342-161100-

Coastal Kleberg-

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-161100-

Kleberg Islands-

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ344-161100-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-161100-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ245-161100-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ345-161100-

Aransas Islands-

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ346-161100-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-161100-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light. Wind chill readings 25 to

35 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-161100-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-161100-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings 24 to 34 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ447-161100-

Calhoun Islands-

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ233-161100-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings 25 to 35 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ232-161100-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Wind chill readings 25 to

35 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds.

Wind chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ241-161100-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings 25 to 35 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 24 to 34 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ231-161100-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds.

Wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ240-161100-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings 25 to 35 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 25 to 35 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ229-161100-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill readings 23 to 33 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light southwest winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

23 to 33 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ230-161100-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

304 PM CST Fri Jan 15 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill readings 23 to 33 after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Light west winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 22 to

32 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

