TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021 _____ 059 FPUS54 KCRP 040929 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 TXZ343-042245- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ443-042245- Nueces Islands- 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ243-042245- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ234-042245- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ239-042245- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ242-042245- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ342-042245- Coastal Kleberg- 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ442-042245- Kleberg Islands- 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ344-042245- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ244-042245- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ245-042245- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ345-042245- Aransas Islands- 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light east winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ346-042245- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ246-042245- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ247-042245- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Light northeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ347-042245- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light southwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ447-042245- Calhoun Islands- 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ233-042245- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ TXZ232-042245- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ241-042245- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs around 80. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ231-042245- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ240-042245- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ229-042245- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ230-042245- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 329 AM CST Mon Jan 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light west winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ WC/EMF _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather