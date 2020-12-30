TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020

_____

275 FPUS54 KCRP 300954

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

TXZ343-302245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to

25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ443-302245-

Nueces Islands-

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly

cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ243-302245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ234-302245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ239-302245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy,

colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ242-302245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to west

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ342-302245-

Coastal Kleberg-

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ442-302245-

Kleberg Islands-

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ344-302245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ244-302245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ245-302245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ345-302245-

Aransas Islands-

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the

mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ346-302245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ246-302245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ247-302245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ347-302245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ447-302245-

Calhoun Islands-

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ233-302245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ232-302245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ241-302245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ231-302245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

north winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ240-302245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light north

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ229-302245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ230-302245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to west 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TE/BF

_____

