TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 29, 2020 _____ 275 FPUS54 KCRP 300954 ZFPCRP Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 TXZ343-302245- Coastal Nueces- Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ443-302245- Nueces Islands- 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ243-302245- Inland Nueces- Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ234-302245- Victoria- Including the city of Victoria 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ239-302245- Webb- Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo, and Orvil 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ242-302245- Inland Kleberg- Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo, and Riviera 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely and a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ342-302245- Coastal Kleberg- 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy, colder. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ442-302245- Kleberg Islands- 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ344-302245- Coastal San Patricio- Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ244-302245- Inland San Patricio- Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ245-302245- Coastal Aransas- Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ345-302245- Aransas Islands- 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ346-302245- Coastal Refugio- Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ246-302245- Inland Refugio- Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ247-302245- Inland Calhoun- Including the city of Kamay 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ347-302245- Coastal Calhoun- Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ447-302245- Calhoun Islands- 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ233-302245- Goliad- Including the city of Goliad 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. Showers likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ232-302245- Bee- Including the city of Beeville 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ241-302245- Jim Wells- Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ231-302245- Live Oak- Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ240-302245- Duval- Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ229-302245- La Salle- Including the city of Cotulla 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ230-302245- McMullen- Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden 354 AM CST Wed Dec 30 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light north winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. $$