TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 18, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Nueces Islands-
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Kleberg-
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kleberg Islands-
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Aransas Islands-
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Calhoun Islands-
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy
with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
318 AM CDT Mon Oct 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
