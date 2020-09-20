TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 19, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ443-202115-
Nueces Islands-
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s.
North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ243-202115-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ234-202115-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the morning. Rain showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ239-202115-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ242-202115-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ342-202115-
Coastal Kleberg-
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ442-202115-
Kleberg Islands-
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 20 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ344-202115-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY...
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower
70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ244-202115-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around
70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ245-202115-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ345-202115-
Aransas Islands-
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ346-202115-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and early
afternoon. Rain showers and thunderstorms likely late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows
around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ246-202115-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ247-202115-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms late in the morning. Rain showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ347-202115-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs around 80.
North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing
to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Gusts up to 70 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ447-202115-
Calhoun Islands-
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the mid 70s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions expected. Showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 75 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid
80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ233-202115-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in
the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ232-202115-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT... Tropical storm conditions possible. Mostly
cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ241-202115-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ231-202115-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ240-202115-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ229-202115-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ230-202115-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
354 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
