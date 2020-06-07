TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 6, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

TXZ343-072130-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ443-072130-

Nueces Islands-

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds around

10 mph increasing to southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ243-072130-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ234-072130-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ239-072130-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds around 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ242-072130-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ342-072130-

Coastal Kleberg-

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ442-072130-

Kleberg Islands-

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ344-072130-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ244-072130-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ245-072130-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ345-072130-

Aransas Islands-

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ346-072130-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ246-072130-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ247-072130-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ347-072130-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Light west winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

10 mph increasing to south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ447-072130-

Calhoun Islands-

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ233-072130-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ232-072130-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light southwest

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ241-072130-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ231-072130-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Light southwest winds.

Heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ240-072130-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ229-072130-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Light south winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ230-072130-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

350 AM CDT Sun Jun 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Light south winds. Heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

