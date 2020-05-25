TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Nueces Islands-
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light west
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Light west winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light northeast
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Kleberg-
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Light west winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kleberg Islands-
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Aransas Islands-
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming east around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Light west winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Light west winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Light west winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Calhoun Islands-
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.
Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light northwest winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Light west
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
346 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast
winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Light southwest
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
