TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 16, 2020
_____
224 FPUS54 KCRP 170837
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
TXZ343-172130-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ443-172130-
Nueces Islands-
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ243-172130-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ234-172130-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ239-172130-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ242-172130-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ342-172130-
Coastal Kleberg-
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ442-172130-
Kleberg Islands-
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ344-172130-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ244-172130-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ245-172130-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light south
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ345-172130-
Aransas Islands-
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light south
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ346-172130-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ246-172130-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ247-172130-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ347-172130-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light south
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ447-172130-
Calhoun Islands-
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ233-172130-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ232-172130-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ241-172130-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ231-172130-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light south
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ240-172130-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ229-172130-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ230-172130-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
337 AM CDT Sun May 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light
southeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
87/84
_____
