TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 6, 2020

_____

110 FPUS54 KCRP 070812

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

TXZ343-072145-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ443-072145-

Nueces Islands-

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Windy.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ243-072145-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ234-072145-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ239-072145-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ242-072145-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ342-072145-

Coastal Kleberg-

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ442-072145-

Kleberg Islands-

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ344-072145-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ244-072145-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ245-072145-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ345-072145-

Aransas Islands-

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ346-072145-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ246-072145-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ247-072145-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ347-072145-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ447-072145-

Calhoun Islands-

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph

becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Windy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ233-072145-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ232-072145-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ241-072145-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ231-072145-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ240-072145-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Much

cooler. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation less than 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ229-072145-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ230-072145-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

312 AM CDT Thu May 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

LS/EMF

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather