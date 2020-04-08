TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

085 FPUS54 KCRP 080851

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

TXZ343-082230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ443-082230-

Nueces Islands-

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ243-082230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ234-082230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ239-082230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the

morning. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ242-082230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ342-082230-

Coastal Kleberg-

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ442-082230-

Kleberg Islands-

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ344-082230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ244-082230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ245-082230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ345-082230-

Aransas Islands-

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas

of fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ346-082230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Widespread fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ246-082230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late

in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ247-082230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ347-082230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ447-082230-

Calhoun Islands-

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ233-082230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light east winds. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Light east

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ232-082230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs around 90.

Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ241-082230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ231-082230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of

fog late in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

northeast winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ240-082230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog early

in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ229-082230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ230-082230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

351 AM CDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 90s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Light east winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TE/MCZ

