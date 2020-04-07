TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 6, 2020
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
TXZ343-072145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ443-072145-
Nueces Islands-
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning, then patchy fog late
in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ243-072145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ234-072145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Areas of fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
south winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ239-072145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ242-072145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the
morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ342-072145-
Coastal Kleberg-
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the
morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ442-072145-
Kleberg Islands-
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light
southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ344-072145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ244-072145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light east winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ245-072145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ345-072145-
Aransas Islands-
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Light southeast winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ346-072145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then patchy
fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ246-072145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the
morning, then patchy fog late in the morning. A less than
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ247-072145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning, then areas of
fog late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Light south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light east winds increasing
to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ347-072145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning, then patchy fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light
south winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ447-072145-
Calhoun Islands-
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ233-072145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Patchy fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
south winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light south
winds.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
TXZ232-072145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 90. Light south
winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Light south
winds.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
80s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ241-072145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ231-072145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Light
southeast winds.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ240-072145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light northeast winds.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ229-072145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light southeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Light south winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ230-072145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
331 AM CDT Tue Apr 7 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
southeast winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90.
Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in
the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
