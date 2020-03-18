TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 17, 2020
_____
737 FPUS54 KCRP 180842
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
TXZ343-182145-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.
Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ443-182145-
Nueces Islands-
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ243-182145-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ234-182145-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ239-182145-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ242-182145-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ342-182145-
Coastal Kleberg-
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.
Windy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of showers less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ442-182145-
Kleberg Islands-
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.
Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows around 60. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ344-182145-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ244-182145-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers
less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ245-182145-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ345-182145-
Aransas Islands-
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ346-182145-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ246-182145-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ247-182145-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to northeast
in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ347-182145-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ447-182145-
Calhoun Islands-
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ233-182145-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ232-182145-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers less than
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ241-182145-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers early in the morning.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers less than 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers
in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph increasing
to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ231-182145-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph
increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ240-182145-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 10 mph increasing to northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ229-182145-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ230-182145-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
342 AM CDT Wed Mar 18 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
MCZ/CB
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather