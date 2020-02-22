TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Nueces Islands-

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Kleberg-

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kleberg Islands-

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing

to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Aransas Islands-

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing to

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph increasing to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Near

steady temperature in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Calhoun Islands-

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 10 mph increasing to east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light northwest winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph increasing

to southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

340 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

