TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020

670 FPUS54 KCRP 250927

ZFPCRP

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

TXZ343-252230-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ443-252230-

Nueces Islands-

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ243-252230-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the morning. A chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ234-252230-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ239-252230-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light north winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ242-252230-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ342-252230-

Coastal Kleberg-

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ442-252230-

Kleberg Islands-

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning. A chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Rain

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ344-252230-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ244-252230-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

in the evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ245-252230-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ345-252230-

Aransas Islands-

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a less than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ346-252230-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ246-252230-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Warmer. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a less

than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light east winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ247-252230-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ347-252230-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light north winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ447-252230-

Calhoun Islands-

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ233-252230-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon, then a chance of showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog through the night.

Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ232-252230-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ241-252230-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Light southeast winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening, then areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ231-252230-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the afternoon. A

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light southeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog through the

night. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ240-252230-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late in the

morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ229-252230-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ230-252230-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

327 AM CST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

