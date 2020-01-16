TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast
TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020
392 FPUS54 KCRP 160938
ZFPCRP
Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
TXZ343-162230-
Coastal Nueces-
Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ443-162230-
Nueces Islands-
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ243-162230-
Inland Nueces-
Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ234-162230-
Victoria-
Including the city of Victoria
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog through the
night. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ239-162230-
Webb-
Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,
and Orvil
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ242-162230-
Inland Kleberg-
Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,
and Riviera
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ342-162230-
Coastal Kleberg-
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ442-162230-
Kleberg Islands-
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Near steady temperature around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ344-162230-
Coastal San Patricio-
Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog in the morning. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15
mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ244-162230-
Inland San Patricio-
Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ245-162230-
Coastal Aransas-
Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog early in the
morning. Areas of fog late in the morning. A chance of showers in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Near
steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ345-162230-
Aransas Islands-
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog early in the morning. Areas of fog
late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ346-162230-
Coastal Refugio-
Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread dense fog in the morning. A
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ246-162230-
Inland Refugio-
Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ247-162230-
Inland Calhoun-
Including the city of Kamay
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog through the night. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ347-162230-
Coastal Calhoun-
Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ447-162230-
Calhoun Islands-
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in
the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. A less
than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ233-162230-
Goliad-
Including the city of Goliad
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Widespread dense fog in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ232-162230-
Bee-
Including the city of Beeville
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ241-162230-
Jim Wells-
Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light north
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ231-162230-
Live Oak-
Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Light north winds
increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ240-162230-
Duval-
Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Light northeast
winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ229-162230-
La Salle-
Including the city of Cotulla
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ230-162230-
McMullen-
Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden
338 AM CST Thu Jan 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TMT/TE
