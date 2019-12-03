TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Monday, December 2, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Nueces Islands-

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Kleberg-

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Kleberg Islands-

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Aransas Islands-

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light northeast winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light northeast winds increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

Calhoun Islands-

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Light south winds increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light northwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light northeast

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

352 AM CST Tue Dec 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light northwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light south winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

