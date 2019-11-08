TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast

TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019



Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

TXZ343-082245-

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ443-082245-

Nueces Islands-

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ243-082245-

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ234-082245-

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ239-082245-

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain early in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain late in the morning. Much

cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50. Light north

winds.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light southeast

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ242-082245-

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ342-082245-

Coastal Kleberg-

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ442-082245-

Kleberg Islands-

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ344-082245-

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ244-082245-

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ245-082245-

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

east winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ345-082245-

Aransas Islands-

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ346-082245-

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light northeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ246-082245-

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast winds increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ247-082245-

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Light northeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ347-082245-

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Breezy.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Near steady temperature in

the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ447-082245-

Calhoun Islands-

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast winds increasing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Windy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ233-082245-

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ232-082245-

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light southeast

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ241-082245-

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ231-082245-

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ240-082245-

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of light rain in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ229-082245-

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain early in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain late in the morning. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ230-082245-

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

333 AM CST Fri Nov 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain early in the morning,

then a slight chance of light rain late in the morning. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light north winds

increasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

northeast winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light southeast

winds increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

