TX Corpus Christi TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Zone Forecasts for The Coastal Bend and Rio Grande Plains

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

Coastal Nueces-

Including the cities of Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Nueces Islands-

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15

mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to

20 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland Nueces-

Including the cities of Robstown, Tuloso, and Bishop

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Victoria-

Including the city of Victoria

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to northeast

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Webb-

Including the cities of Aguilares, Columbia Bridge, Laredo,

and Orvil

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to northeast late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Inland Kleberg-

Including the cities of Kingsville, Loyola Beach, Ricardo,

and Riviera

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Kleberg-

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Kleberg Islands-

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal San Patricio-

Including the cities of Portland and Ingleside

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Inland San Patricio-

Including the cities of Sinton, Mathis, Taft, and Odem

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

East winds around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Coastal Aransas-

Including the cities of Rockport and Fulton

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Aransas Islands-

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Coastal Refugio-

Including the cities of Bayside and Austwell

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Inland Refugio-

Including the cities of Refugio, McFaddin, and Woodsboro

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Inland Calhoun-

Including the city of Kamay

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Coastal Calhoun-

Including the cities of Magnolia Beach and Port Lavaca

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to northeast late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

Calhoun Islands-

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph becoming

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Goliad-

Including the city of Goliad

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to north late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Bee-

Including the city of Beeville

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to north

late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Jim Wells-

Including the cities of Alice and Orange Grove

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Live Oak-

Including the cities of George West and Three Rivers

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Duval-

Including the cities of Freer, Benavides, and San Diego

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

northeast late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

La Salle-

Including the city of Cotulla

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

McMullen-

Including the cities of Calliham, Cross, Loma Alta, and Tilden

356 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to northeast late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

